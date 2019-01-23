Netflix Launches ‘Justice,’ Its First Series From the UAE

There’s “Justice” for Netflix. The streamer has bought the landmark legal drama from the United Arab Emirates and launched it around the world this week. It is the first Emirati series to run on the SVOD platform.

The show, from Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Beelink Productions, originally bowed on pay-TV platform OSN in the Middle East, where it was titled “Qalb Al Adalah.” It broke new ground locally and is the biggest show out of the UAE.

“Justice” follows an ambitious young lawyer, Farah (Mansoor Al Feeli), who returns home after obtaining her law degree in the U.S. Instead of joining the family law firm, she strikes out on her own as a defense attorney, pushing the legal and cultural envelope in the process.

The series has both story-of-the-week elements and longer arcs as it follows Farah’s progress. Oscar-nominated Walter Parkes (“He Named Me Malala”) created the 18-part series with Emmy Award-winning producer William Finkelstein, whose credits include “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue.” Former HBO Europe programming chief Marc Lorber was among the exec producers.

The series was made in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which acted as a consultant and provided access to court buildings and real local cases. IM Global Television distributes the series and struck the Netflix deal.

Netflix has been moving into original programming from the Middle East, although this is an acquisition. “Justice” is Arabic-language and will run with subtitles internationally.