Netflix Shelves Christian Comedian’s Special Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Netflix has put on hold a planned standup special from Christian comedian John Crist, a spokesperson for the streamer has confirmed.

The special had been scheduled to launch on Thanksgiving, however, a report published by Christian publication Charisma News on Wednesday, in which five women came forward accusing the comedian of sexually exploitative behavior and harassment, caused the streamer to change its plans.

“The one thing that stopped me from believing he was creepy is John so proudly parades his face as a Christian,” said one of the women in the story who was quoted under a pseudonym. “I’ve let myself believe that just because someone is a Christian means they won’t do something intentionally bad. But the truth is, John invited me to his apartment with the intention of sleeping with me after shaking hands with my boyfriend.”

Crist responded to the allegations, admitting that he has “treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly” for the past few years.

“My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most,” Crist said. “I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.

Crist canceled a handful of scheduled 2019 tour dates after the accusations came to light.