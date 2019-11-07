Netflix Shelves Christian Comedian’s Special Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Netflix has put on hold a planned standup special from Christian comedian John Crist, a spokesperson for the streamer has confirmed.
Netflix has put on hold a planned standup special from Christian comedian John Crist, a spokesperson for the streamer has confirmed. The special had been scheduled to launch on Thanksgiving, however, a report published by Christian publication Charisma News on Wednesday, in which five women came forward accusing the comedian of sexually exploitative behavior and harassment, [...]
The only premise more basic than “an adult character returns to her hometown” is “friends hang out and make jokes” — and yet, Daisy Haggard’s “Back to Life” makes it feel new and nuanced in a way all her own. The series — which first aired on the BBC before Showtime acquired it to air [...]
A follow up to the dark comedy series “Weeds” is in development at Starz with Lionsgate Television producing, Variety has learned exclusively. The new show picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of legalization. “Weeds” star Mary-Louise Parker is attached to star in and [...]
FX Networks is poised to produce original series for Hulu as the two brands become more closely intertwined now that Disney has taken full ownership of Hulu. Disney chief Bob Iger said Thursday that Hulu will become the streaming home of FX channels, showcasing the cable group’s library and current series under the “FX on [...]
Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its second fiscal quarter that ended on Sept. 30. Revenues were $983.5 million, 8% above the consensus estimate, and adjusted operating income came in at $145 million, 21% above Wall Street forecasts. Starz domestic OTT subscribers grew a record 1.2 million in the quarter to 5.6 [...]
The cast of Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming Netflix series about Anna Delvey continues to grow. Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, and Terry Kinney have all been cast in the series, which is titled “Inventing Anna.” They join previously announced cast members Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd. [...]
Apple TV Plus has given second season orders to the four scripted drama series that launched the streaming service last week. Dramas “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson” and “The Morning Show” have been greenlit for sophomore seasons. “Morning Show,” led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, already had a two-season order and is already at [...]