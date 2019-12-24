What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2020

What better way to celebrate the New Year than by settling into the couch with a Netflix marathon? Get nostalgic about the early ’00s with Hilary Duff in “A Cinderella Story,” or get inspired to cook with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in “Julie & Julia.” Both titles are headed to the streaming service early next month.
A few classics are also coming to the site, including two “Lord of the Rings” pics, the complete “Kill Bill” saga and “American Beauty.”
New seasons of several highly anticipated Netflix originals will also hit the streamer like “Sex Education,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Grace and Frankie” and the second half of “BoJack Horseman’s” final season, dropping at the end of the month.
See the full list of titles below:
Jan. 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
Cheer
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
Giri/Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Jan. 15
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2
The Queen
Jan. 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
American Assassin