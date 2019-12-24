What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2020

What better way to celebrate the New Year than by settling into the couch with a Netflix marathon? Get nostalgic about the early ’00s with Hilary Duff in “A Cinderella Story,” or get inspired to cook with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams in “Julie & Julia.” Both titles are headed to the streaming service early next month.

A few classics are also coming to the site, including two “Lord of the Rings” pics, the complete “Kill Bill” saga and “American Beauty.”

New seasons of several highly anticipated Netflix originals will also hit the streamer like “Sex Education,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Grace and Frankie” and the second half of “BoJack Horseman’s” final season, dropping at the end of the month.

See the full list of titles below:

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne With an E

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8

Cheer

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

Giri/Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

American Assassin