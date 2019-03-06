Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen Join Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’

Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen have signed on for “The Stranger.” They will star alongside the previously announced Richard Armitage in the Netflix adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel.

“Absolutely Fabulous” star Jennifer Saunders has also been cast, in her first major drama role. Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Stephen Rea (“War and Peace”) will also appear.

“Happy Valley” and “Downton Abbey” star Finneran will play detective Johanna Griffin in the series, and John-Kamen (“Ready Player One”) will play the titular mysterious stranger who exposes people’s secrets, dropping bombshells that will shatter lives.

Armitage is Adam Price, the series protagonist who finds himself tangled in a mysterious web of deception. His steady life, two wonderful sons and watertight marriage all seem unassailable – until The Stranger reveals a shocking secret about his wife.

Studiocanal’s Red Production Company is making the series, which Netflix will launch globally. It is the latest Red-produced adaptation of a Coben novel for Netflix after “The Five” and last year’s “Safe,” starring Michael C. Hall.

Other newly announced cast members include Shaun Dooley (“Broadchurch”), Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”), Dervla Kirwan (“Strike Back”), and Kadiff Kirwan (“Black Mirror”).

Nicola Shindler, writers Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, and Richard Fee are the exec producers of the eight-part series.