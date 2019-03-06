×

Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen Join Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Siobhan Finneran Hannah John-Kamen
CREDIT: Courtesy of RED Production Company

Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen have signed on for “The Stranger.” They will star alongside the previously announced Richard Armitage in the Netflix adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel.

“Absolutely Fabulous” star Jennifer Saunders has also been cast, in her first major drama role. Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Stephen Rea (“War and Peace”) will also appear.

“Happy Valley” and “Downton Abbey” star Finneran will play detective Johanna Griffin in the series, and John-Kamen (“Ready Player One”) will play the titular mysterious stranger who exposes people’s secrets, dropping bombshells that will shatter lives.

Armitage is Adam Price, the series protagonist who finds himself tangled in a mysterious web of deception. His steady life, two wonderful sons and watertight marriage all seem unassailable – until The Stranger reveals a shocking secret about his wife.

Studiocanal’s Red Production Company is making the series, which Netflix will launch globally. It is the latest Red-produced adaptation of a Coben novel for Netflix after “The Five” and last year’s “Safe,” starring Michael C. Hall.

Other newly announced cast members include Shaun Dooley (“Broadchurch”), Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”), Dervla Kirwan (“Strike Back”), and Kadiff Kirwan (“Black Mirror”).

Nicola Shindler, writers Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, and Richard Fee are the exec producers of the eight-part series.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Siobhan Finneran Hannah John-Kamen

    Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen Join Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’

    Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen have signed on for “The Stranger.” They will star alongside the previously announced Richard Armitage in the Netflix adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel. “Absolutely Fabulous” star Jennifer Saunders has also been cast, in her first major drama role. Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Stephen Rea (“War and [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    TV News Roundup: Richard Pryor Documentary Gets SXSW World Premiere

    In today’s roundup, the “I Am Richard Pryor” documentary gets a world premiere at SXSW and NBC announces premiere dates for “America’s Got Talent” and “American Ninja Warrior.” CASTING “Girlfriends” alum Khalil Kain will join as a recurring character on the second season of “Bronx SIU” on the Urban Movie Channel, premiering on March 21. He will [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish Signs With UTA

    Comedic star Tiffany Haddish has inked with UTA. Haddish will next star opposite Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the comedy feature “Limited Partners,” as well as alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss in the crime drama “The Kitchen,” both set to release later this year. Additionally, Haddish will lend her voice to the animated [...]

  • Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as

    Marvel Entertainment Taps Shane Rahmani as New Media Senior VP

    Shane Rahmani has been named Marvel Entertainment’s senior vice president and general manager of new media, tasked with helming and expanding the company’s digital business, new media production, social distribution and online content. “Marvel is one of entertainment’s most storied brands – a lifestyle to many – and I’m thrilled to help this team continue [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

    NFL, Networks Mull Sunday-Afternoon Shake-Up for TV Football (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the greatest games in football is months away from starting, but that isn’t keeping the players from getting warmed up. The NFL and some of the media companies that broadcast some of its most-watched matches have considered the idea of shaking up the Sunday-afternoon packages that regularly air on CBS and Fox, according [...]

  • Sara Rue

    Sara Rue Cast in NBC Pilot 'Prism'

    Sara Rue has been cast in a series regular role in the NBC drama pilot “Prism,” Variety has learned. “Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling [...]

  • Adesuwa McCalla

    MetaMorphic Entertainment's Adesuwa McCalla Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

    Adesuwa McCalla, the principal of literary management firm MetaMorphic Entertainment, has signed a first-look deal at Amazon. Through MetaMorphic Entertainment, McCalla will develop original series to be available exclusively on the streaming platform. “Since inception, Metamorphic Entertainment has been staunchly committed to developing fresh, inclusive talent,” said McCalla. “I can think of no better partner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad