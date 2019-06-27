×

Netflix Announces Partnership for 'The Hall' Standup Comic Tribute Show

Netflix HQ LA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Netflix has partnered with comedy producer and director Marty Callner and Funny Business, Inc. for a stand-up comic tribute show entitled “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up,” the streamer announced Thursday.

The special will be executive produced by Callner and Randall Gladstein, partners in Funny Business, Inc., and manager/producer David Steinberg. The induction ceremony will be available on Netflix in 2020.

“Stand-up comedy is more than funny jokes — these artists shape our culture,  teach us, and challenge us about the world and ourselves,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix, in a statement. “We’re honored to partner with Marty, Randall, David, and everyone at the National Comedy Center as we celebrate the greats in this field,  create a space for comedy lovers to come together, and share the induction ceremony with Netflix members everywhere.”

Previously, Callner directed HBO’s first ever stand-up special “An Evening with Robert Klein,” as well as specials for comedians like Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Steve Martin and George Carlin.

“Stand-up comedy is an art form all its own,” said Callner. “Stand-ups have a unique ability to make us laugh and to make us think. Often their social commentary mixed with humor makes them the most effective voices of the moment. It is long overdue that they be recognized with ‘The Hall,’ where generations to come can appreciate their work forever.”

CAA brokered the deal with Netflix.

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York will host “The Hall.” Inside will be a curated experience with interactive exhibits that allow in-person visitors to explore archives of rare performances and interviews, as well as memorabilia and personal effects from these legends of stand-up.

“As the country’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy, the National Comedy Center is honored to partner with Netflix, Marty Callner, Randall Gladstein and David Steinberg to become the permanent home for the legends of stand-up comedy,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director. “We look forward to welcoming comedy fans from around the world as we share the stories of the artists who had an enormous impact on comedy, and in turn, our culture – in a new wing of our museum complex devoted to these brilliant comics.”

