TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for Fyre Festival Documentary (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released trailers for “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” “Marvel’s The Punisher” and “One Day At a Time.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,“ a documentary about Billy McFarlane and Ja Rule’s infamous failed luxury musical festival in the Bahamas that drew supermodels and A-list celebrities, only to result in a criminal investigation. The documentary will stream on Netflix on Jan. 18.

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the second season of “Marvel’s The Punisher“ starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the titular marine-turned-vigilante. In the sophomore season, Castle is drawn back to his life as The Punisher after getting caught up in the attempted murder of a young girl. The series will stream on Netflix on Jan. 18.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the third season of “One Day At a Time” starring Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Isabella Gomez. The new season will have the Cuban-American family address relationships, drugs and changing family dynamics. The comedy series will stream on Netflix on Feb. 8.

Streaming platform Sony Crackle has dropped the trailer for season two of “The Oath” from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The crime drama follows secret gangs within the police department and stars Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict and Katrina Law. The new season premieres Feb. 21 exclusively on Sony Crackle.

DATES

Related Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent' Watch Trailer for Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary, 'The Greatest Party That Never Happened'

Starz has announced the acquisition of a slate of new docu-series, including “Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.” The story of how the cheerleaders became sex symbols and pop culture icons premieres Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Starz channel and app. “Of Fathers and Sons,” “Inside My Heart” and “Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco” will also debut on Starz this spring, along with previously announced series “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” and “White Boy.”

The CW has announced a set of spring premiere dates for popular shows, including the final season of “Jane The Virgin,” coming Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. Other announcements include the premiere of new series “In The Dark” on April 4 at 9 p.m., the return of “The 100” on April 30 at 9 p.m., and the final season of “iZombie” on May 2 at 8 p.m. Changing slots are “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” moving to Mondays at 8 p.m. starting April 1, along with “Arrow” moving to the same day at 9 p.m. starting April 15.

TNT has announced “Drop the Mic” and “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild” will return on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively. TBS will have encore episodes of the shows the following night each week.

RENEWALS

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury announced the renewal of “Caught in Providence” for a second season. The show takes a look inside the courtroom of viral sensation Judge Frank Caprio, known for his compassionate and empathetic approach to justice in Providence, RI.

RATINGS

The series premiere of “Schooled” enjoyed a solid start in the Wednesday overnight ratings. Airing immediately after parent program “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled” retained 100% of its lead-in in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 and most of its lead-in with 4.8 million. On Fox, “The Masked Singer” (2.3, 7.1 million) again dominated the night in the demo but shed about a quarter of its audience from last week’s premiere.

Last week, Univision was the 5th most-watched broadcast network in primetime, out-delivering The CW for the 15th consecutive week since the start of the current 2018-2019 season, and having double-digit week-over-week audience growth among total viewers (23%) and adults 18-49. One reason for this success was a strong two-hour premiere of dance competition series “Mira Quién Baila All Stars” on Sunday, which attracted 1.9 million millions, 690,000 of which fell into the adults 18-49 demo.

PROGRAMMING

HBO and Channel 4 will air “Leaving Neverland,” a two-part documentary about two men recounting their sexual abuse by Michael Jackson. Directed by Dan Reed, the documentary will first debut at the Sundance Film Festival before coming to television.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix will produce “Shadow and Bone,” an 8-episode original series based on the stories and characters from Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling books “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows.” The show will follow a young soldier caught in a magical war set in a world split by perpetual darkness.