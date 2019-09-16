×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix, France’s Canal Plus Sign Distribution Deal

By and
Canal Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Canal Plus

France’s Canal Plus Group has sealed a deal to offer Netflix on its platform, joining other pay- and cable-TV providers across Europe in recognizing the demand for access to the U.S. streaming giant.

Beginning Oct. 15, subscribers to Canal Plus’ Cine/Series package can also enjoy access to Netflix through Canal Plus’ set-top boxes. In France, most pay-TV subscribers use such boxes to access content.

Canal Plus is France’s leading pay-TV group but has watched its subscriber numbers shrink over the past few years, in part because of streaming competitors such as Netflix, which boasts an estimated 5 million subscribers in France. Offering Netflix on its platform could help Canal Plus curb the decline in its customer base.

The two companies have been known for weeks to be in negotiations.

“We are very pleased to partner with Netflix to offer our subscribers the richest cinema and series offer on the market,” Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal Plus Group, said. “Netflix is ​​the global standard-setter in its field, with internationally recognized programs. This complements our general offering of recent cinema, major live sports events, world-class series, including our Original Creations, and consolidates our role as aggregator of content and services.”

Added Netflix CEO Reed Hastings: “We are very excited to be working with Canal Plus, one of Europe’s leading media companies. We share the same passion for entertainment, and this partnership will make it easier for Canal Plus subscribers to access the Netflix experience – all in one subscription. “

Canal Plus has been going through a rough patch, having lost important and pricey sports rights such as French Premier League soccer matches to deep-pocketed players. The company has announced a plan to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of about 500 people.

Earlier this year, Canal Plus launched Canal Plus Series, an OTT channel dedicated to scripted shows, as well as lower-priced packages to compete with streaming services.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Canal Plus

    Netflix, France's Canal Plus Sign Distribution Deal

    France’s Canal Plus Group has sealed a deal to offer Netflix on its platform, joining other pay- and cable-TV providers across Europe in recognizing the demand for access to the U.S. streaming giant. Beginning Oct. 15, subscribers to Canal Plus’ Cine/Series package can also enjoy access to Netflix through Canal Plus’ set-top boxes. In France, [...]

  • TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on

    TV Ratings: Eagles-Falcons Down 18% on 'Sunday Night Football' Opener

    Last night, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Flacons held off Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in an interception-filled affair on “Sunday Night Football.” Perhaps unsurprisingly given the stop-start nature of the game, it didn’t perform quite as strongly in the early Nielsen ratings as last week’s “SNF” opener between the New England Patriots and [...]

  • Hurricane Irma News Coverage Today Show

    Suddenly, TV News Is Warming Up to Climate Change

    More than a decade ago, ABC News pulled off an amazing feat: a 2007 special edition of “20/20” that called attention to the rapid deterioration of the global environment. Reporters were stationed on all seven continents.  The news unit even managed to have the lights turned off on the Empire State Building and Times Square [...]

  • Endeavor

    Endeavor Aims to Raise $620 Million With IPO

    Endeavor disclosed Monday that it expects a price between $30 and $32 per share for its initial public offering in the fall. Endeavor — the parent company of WME, UFC, IMG, Endeavor Content, Professional Bull Riders and other assets — aims to raise as much as $620 million with the sale of 19.4 million shares. [...]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Emmy Music: 'GoT' Scores Again; McCartney, Springsteen Specials Share Wins

    Music specials had a big look going into the weekend’s creative arts Emmys, but no one ended up being the boss of the ceremonies — not even Bruce Springsteen. His “Springsteen on Broadway” Netflix film won Thom Zimny an award for direction, but it lost for best variety special, the category that would have allowed [...]

  • 'Big Brother' at 20: How the

    'Big Brother' Turns 20: How the Genre-Defining Show Helped Shape Reality TV

    When it comes to “Big Brother,” Peter Salmon has skin in the game as the chief creative officer of Endemol Shine, which makes and sells the format. But back when it hit British screens, in 2000, he was at the BBC, and the show aired on rival pubcaster Channel 4. It quickly overshadowed the Beeb’s [...]

  • German Streaming Service Joyn Orders Original

    German Streamer Joyn Moves Into Original Content With Political Thriller 'Dignity'

    Joyn, the new German streaming service backed by local media giant ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery, has ordered its first original series, “Dignity,” a political thriller about the hunt for an ex-Nazi who has set up a cult in Chile. Joyn is a free platform offering live streaming of 55 channels, including German pubcasters ARD and ZDF, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad