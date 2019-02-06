Netflix Unveils Five New Spanish Original Series

Netflix has unveiled five new Spanish original series, including titles by well-known film director Nacho Vigalondo (“Time Crimes”) and Pau Freixas, executive producer of Spanish breakout “The Red Band Society.” The new titles see the streaming giant almost double the number – from six to 11 – of new and returning scripted series it has in development and production in Spain, where it is launching its European Production Hub.

The new shows see the streaming giant still predominantly targeting women and YA viewers, but brings a larger variety of series types to the mix. Scheduled to launch on Netflix from 2020, the series mark Netflix’s first collaborations with two classic Spanish production houses, Filmax and Plano a Plano, and cover “a variety of genres and formats that will offer consumers a diverse and exciting choice of content,” Netflix said in a statement Wednesday.

The company announced the new shows on the eve of the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, which Netflix is attending with a delegation of at least 49 executives. It has its first movie ever playing in competition in Berlin, Isabel Coixet’s “Elisa & Marcela.”

Described by Netflix as a “down-to-earth superhero comedy,” Vigalondo’s “El vecino” is produced by Zeta Audiovisual, the same company behind Netflix’s Spanish-language global breakout “Elite.” Based on El Vecino graphic novels created by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez and published by Astiberri, it stars Quim Gutiérrez (“Spy Time”) as a man struggling at work and romance who receives special powers from an alien. “Spanish Affair’s” Clara Lago co-stars.

“Días de Navidad,” created and directed by Freixas, turns on four sisters celebrating Christmas in their family home during their adolescence, adulthood and old age. The show is produced by Filmax (“The Red Band Society,” “I Know Who You Are”) and stars Verónica Echegui (“Fortitude”).

“El desorden que dejas” focuses on Raquel, a young literature teacher who moves back to her husband’s hometown, which hides multiple secrets. The series is being adapted by Carlos Montero from his prizewinning bestseller.

Based on the fantasy novel trilogy “Memorias de Idhún,” the series of the same name will be an anime-style series directed by Maite Ruiz de Austri and produced by Pilar Blasco and Alexis Barroso at Endemol Shine’s Zeppelin. Laura Gallego and Andrés Carrión are penning the magical tale of astrology, an evil necromancer and a battle for freedom in the mythical land of Idhun.

“Valeria,” which Netflix calls “a beautifully written female dramedy,” turns on a writer in crisis, her three best friends, and their “whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, unfaithfulness, doubts, heartbreak, secrets, work, worries, joy and dreams of the future.” Screenwriter-novelist María López Castaño (“Los hombres de Paco,” “Gran Hotel”) is lead writer on the series, which is produced by César Benítez’s Plano a Plano (“El Príncipe,” “Allí Abajo”).

“At Netflix, we want to produce local stories with a global appeal, and Spain has constantly generated amazing television both for Spain and the world,” said Francisco Ramos, Netflix vice president of Original Series, referring to “Money Heist,” the most-watched foreign-language series ever on Netflix, and “Elite,” ranked by Parrot Analytics as the most-mentioned series on social media in the world during parts of October.

The five new shows join “Las chicas del cable,” “Elite” and “Money Heist” (“La casa de papel”), and the new upcoming shows “Hache,” “Alta Mar” and “Criminal.”

As for Netflix movie originals in Spain, family animated movie “Klaus” from Sergio Pablos is currently in production at Madrid’s SPA studios. Live action movies “Diecisiete” and “Hogar” are both in post-production and being readied for release in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

THE FIVE NEW SERIES:

‘EL VECINO’

Directed by: Nacho Vigalondo

Showrunners: Carlos de Pando y Sara Antuña

Written by: Miguel Esteban and Raúl Navarro

Executive producers: Nahikari Ipiña y Eneko Gutiérrez

Production company: Zeta Audiovisual

Main cast: Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago, Catalina Sopelana, Adrián Pino

‘DÍAS DE NAVIDAD’

Created and directed by: Pau Freixas

Written by: Pau Freixas and Clara Esparrach

Produced by: Filmax (Arca Audiovisual)

Main cast: Verónica Echegui, Anna Moliner, Nerea Barros, Victoria Abril, Verónica Forqué, Charo López, Ángela Molina, Elena Anaya

‘EL DESORDEN QUE DEJAS’

Written and created by: Carlos Montero, based on his 2016 Premio Primavera de Novela award-winning novel

‘VALERIA’

Written by: María López Castaño with Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña and Fernanda Eguiarte

Created by: María López Castaño, based on the novels of Elísabet Benavent, published by Penguin Random House

Creative consultant: Elísabet Benavent

Produced by: Plano a Plano

‘MEMORIAS DE IDHÚN’

Directed by: Maite Ruiz de Austri

Executive producers: Pilar Blasco and Alexis Barroso

Written by: Laura Gallego and Andrés Carrión

Produced by: Zeppelin, an Endemol Shine company

Based on: Memorias de Idhún trilogy by Laura Gallego Editorial SM