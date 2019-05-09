×
Netflix Issues First Top 10 List in the U.K., With ‘Our Planet’ and ‘The Perfect Date’ on Top

Netflix took a step toward greater transparency Thursday, at least in the U.K., by publishing its first top-10 lists of most-watched content on its platform after having promised investors that it would start divulging more viewing information. The streaming giant said it would post the lists weekly in the U.K., which it is using as a test market.

No. 1 on the list of most-watched shows in April is the David Attenborough-narrated natural history series “Our Planet,” followed by “The Perfect Date” and “The Highwaymen” in second and third place, respectively. Other lists put break down viewing by category: most-watched films, series, documentaries, reality shows, and non-English-language series.

The streamer said that some customers would start seeing the lists on their service starting next week. How that information will be presented is unclear, but one possibility is a new row of thumbnails labeled as a top 10 list.

Netflix shared some details of how it is measuring viewership. “We look at the most-watched individual season of a show, film or special (regardless of when it launched),” the company said, adding that “watched” means members finished 70% of one episode.

Netflix is clearly experimenting with what works as it starts to open up. “It’s a test as we want to make sure this information is useful for you,” it tweeted. “So we may tweak it in the weeks ahead. eg. we’re not including kids right now. And if people don’t find it useful we’ll stop.”

Netflix’s Top 10 lists in the U.K.:

Overall

  1. Our Planet
  2. The Perfect Date
  3. The Highwaymen
  4. The Silence
  5. Black Summer
  6. After Life
  7. The Spy Who Dumped Me
  8. Riverdale
  9. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  10. You vs. Wild

Series

  1. Black Summer
  2. After Life
  3. Riverdale
  4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  5. Star Trek: Discovery
  6. Lunatics
  7. Bodyguard
  8. Santa Clarita Diet
  9. Bonding
  10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Documentaries

  1. Our Planet
  2. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  3. Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé
  4. The Legend of Cocaine Island
  5. Street Food
  6. The Investigator: A British Crime Story
  7. Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  8. Roman Empire
  9. One Strange Rock
  10. Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Films

  1. The Perfect Date
  2. The Highwaymen
  3. The Silence
  4. The Spy Who Dumped Me
  5. Someone Great
  6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  7. Baywatch
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  9. Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  10. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

English-language shows

  1. Quicksand
  2. The Ruthless
  3. Osmosis
  4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  5. Delhi Crime
  6. Mirage
  7. Bitter Daisies
  8. A Fortunate Man
  9. Burn Out
  10. The Protector

Reality shows

  1. You vs. Wild
  2. RuPaul’s Drag Race
  3. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
  4. Queer Eye
  5. Selling Sunset
  6. Impractical Jokers
  7. Sugar Rush
  8. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  9. Love Island
  10. American Idol

Non-English language shows

  1. Quicksand
  2. The Ruthless
  3. Osmosis
  4. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  5. Delhi Crime
  6. Mirage
  7. Bitter Daisies
  8. A Fortunate Man
  9. Burn Out
  10. The Protector

