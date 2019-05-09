Netflix Issues First Top 10 List in the U.K., With ‘Our Planet’ and ‘The Perfect Date’ on Top

Netflix took a step toward greater transparency Thursday, at least in the U.K., by publishing its first top-10 lists of most-watched content on its platform after having promised investors that it would start divulging more viewing information. The streaming giant said it would post the lists weekly in the U.K., which it is using as a test market.

No. 1 on the list of most-watched shows in April is the David Attenborough-narrated natural history series “Our Planet,” followed by “The Perfect Date” and “The Highwaymen” in second and third place, respectively. Other lists put break down viewing by category: most-watched films, series, documentaries, reality shows, and non-English-language series.

The streamer said that some customers would start seeing the lists on their service starting next week. How that information will be presented is unclear, but one possibility is a new row of thumbnails labeled as a top 10 list.

Netflix shared some details of how it is measuring viewership. “We look at the most-watched individual season of a show, film or special (regardless of when it launched),” the company said, adding that “watched” means members finished 70% of one episode.

Netflix is clearly experimenting with what works as it starts to open up. “It’s a test as we want to make sure this information is useful for you,” it tweeted. “So we may tweak it in the weeks ahead. eg. we’re not including kids right now. And if people don’t find it useful we’ll stop.”

Netflix’s Top 10 lists in the U.K.:

Overall

Our Planet The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence Black Summer After Life The Spy Who Dumped Me Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina You vs. Wild

Series

Black Summer After Life Riverdale Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Trek: Discovery Lunatics Bodyguard Santa Clarita Diet Bonding Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Documentaries

Our Planet The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé The Legend of Cocaine Island Street Food The Investigator: A British Crime Story Formula 1: Drive to Survive Roman Empire One Strange Rock Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Films

The Perfect Date The Highwaymen The Silence The Spy Who Dumped Me Someone Great Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Baywatch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Sniper: Ultimate Kill Sicario: Day of the Soldado

English-language shows

Quicksand The Ruthless Osmosis Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Delhi Crime Mirage Bitter Daisies A Fortunate Man Burn Out The Protector

Reality shows

You vs. Wild RuPaul’s Drag Race RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Queer Eye Selling Sunset Impractical Jokers Sugar Rush Tidying Up with Marie Kondo Love Island American Idol

Non-English language shows