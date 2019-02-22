×
Netflix to Adapt Author Kristin Hannah’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Into Series

Will Thorne

Netflix has put out a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes of “Firefly Lane,” Variety has learned.

Based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, the show will revolve around Kate and Tully, two women who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends through 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. However, when an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, the pair goes their separate ways and it’s unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.

“Firefly Lane” will represent the third adaptation of Hannah’s novels currently in production, with “The Nightingale” and “The Great Alone” both on the slate at TriStar Pictures. The latter is being directed by Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” producer Michelle MacLaren.

Hannah will stay close to the show as co-executive producer, and Netflix has also brought Maggie Friedman on board as writer, showrunner, and EP. Friedman was previously a writer-producer on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Witches of East End,” and, more recently, the CW’s “No Tomorrow.” Stephanie Germain will executive produce.

Hannah is repped by CAA in conjunction with the Jane Rotrosen Agency. Germain is repped by CAA and attorney Joel Behr. Friedman is repped by CAA and attorney McKuin Frankel, and managed by Ensemble Entertainment.

