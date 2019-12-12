×

Netflix Releases Explosive Final Trailer For 'The Witcher'

Only eight days away from the series’ release, Netflix dropped the final trailer for its highly anticipated eight-episode first season of “The Witcher.”

Best on Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling fantasy series of books, “The Witcher” stars Henry Cavill (“Justice League”) as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan (“The War of the Worlds”) as the young princess Cirilla and Anya Chalotra (“Wanderlust”) as the sorceress Yennefer. The adaptation will follow these three characters’ intertwined destinies in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters battle, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

The final trailer reveals the first season’s likely central conflict. Nilfgaard, the most powerful empire in the fantasy world, has targeted the land of Cintra and its princess, Cirilla. Of course, the only person who can protect her is Cavill’s Geralt.

“I will take the girl,” Geralt says in the trailer. “Protect her. And bring her back unharmed.”

The battle-filled trailer suggests an obvious likening to “Game of Thrones,” especially with the various chances for political sabotage.

The trailer ends on a comedic note with Cavill’s Geralt snapping at someone for trying to touch his horse: “Don’t touch Roach.”

Executive producers on the series include Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who also serves as showrunner; Tomek Baginski; Jason F. Brown; Sean Daniel; Mike Ostrowski; Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

Other cast members include Jodhi May (“Game of Thrones”), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (“Fortitude”), Adam Levy (“Knightfall”), MyAnna Buring (“Ripper Street”), Mimi Ndiweni (“Black Earth Rising”), Therica Wilson-Read (“Profile”) and Emma Appleton (“The End of The F**king World”).

Ahead of the series’ Dec. 20 premiere, Netflix has already renewed “The Witcher” for a second season.

