×

Netflix Extends Lead in U.K. Amid Boom in Subscription Streaming Services

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: pixinoo

Almost half of all U.K. homes now take one of the major subscription streaming services, with Netflix at the front of the pack, according to a new report by British media regulator Ofcom. The U.S. behemoth extended its lead in Britain by posting the largest subscriber gains in the first quarter of 2019, up 26% year-on-year to 11.5 million. Amazon Prime Video was up 23% but trailed with 6 million subscribers.

Overall, 47% of all British households, or 13.3 million homes, have signed up to one of the most popular subscription streamers: Netflix, Amazon and – some distance behind – Sky’s Now TV and Disney Life. In 2018, it was 39% of households, or 11.2 million homes, according to Ofcom’s latest Media Nations report.

Many homes use more than one service. The overall total of subscriptions rose from 15.6 million to 19.1 million during 2018. SVOD has already overtaken traditional pay-TV in the U.K.

Related

In terms of British programming, Amazon and Netflix are investing heavily in local content but cannot expect to match the traditional broadcasters in volume. Ofcom found that the local pubcasters, including the BBC, produce 100 times as much homegrown fare as the U.S. streamers do in Britain.

ITV is taking the lead on “best of British” SVOD service BritBox, which is slated to launch later this year. The Ofcom report highlights a key reason why the commercial broadcaster wants in on the SVOD boom: Traditional viewing – meaning watching broadcast channels on a TV set, including catchup viewing, within 28 days –  continued to fall, and at a faster rate, in 2018. Although traditional viewing still accounts for 70% of all TV-watching, the daily amount of time fell by nine minutes in 2017 and 11 minutes in 2018, taking the total down to three hours and 12 minutes per day.

Crucially for the legacy players, the fall in traditional viewing is most pronounced in the sought-after 16-to-24 demographic, where it has dropped in half between 2010 and 2018. For the first time, young people in the U.K. now spend more than an hour on YouTube every day.

Unveiling its research under the banner “U.K. becomes a nation of streamers,” Ofcom said that the way Brits watch TV is changing faster than ever.

“In the space of seven years, streaming services have grown from nothing to reach nearly half of British homes,” said Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s strategy and research group director. “But traditional broadcasters still have a vital role to play, producing the kind of brilliant U.K. programs that overseas tech giants struggle to match. We want to sustain that content for future generations, so we’re leading a nationwide debate on the future of public-service broadcasting.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Euphoria

    TV News Roundup: 'Euphoria' Finale Draws Series High Ratings

    In today’s TV news roundup, the finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” posts solid viewership figures, and Amazon drops the first official trailer for “Carnival Row.” RATINGS The finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” delivered 1.2 million viewers across the cabler’s multiple platforms, including just over 500,000 who tuned in to the live broadcast. That represents a series high [...]

  • Netflix Orders Ballet School Drama 'Tiny

    Netflix Orders Ballet School Drama 'Tiny Pretty Things'

    Netflix has issued a 10-episode order for “Tiny Pretty Things,” a drama series based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. “Tiny Pretty Things” is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the [...]

  • "The Bottoms " -- Season 3,

    'Snowfall' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

    “Snowfall” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX. The announcement, which was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, comes after series co-creator John Singleton died in April at age 51 due to a stroke. Season 4 of the series is slated to debut in 2020. The series is currently in [...]

  • Walt Disney HQ LA

    Disney to Offer Streaming Bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for $12.99

    Disney disclosed Tuesday that it will offer a streaming bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and the advertising-supported version of Hulu for $12.99 a month. The bundle of Disney direct-to-consumer properties will be available for purchase on Nov. 12, the day that the ambitious Disney Plus service is set to bow in the U.S. Disney [...]

  • Courtesy of Fox

    Fox to Purchase 'Bob's Burgers' Animation House Bento Box Entertainment

    Fox Entertainment is set to acquire Bento Box Entertainment, the animator behind the hit Fox series “Bob’s Burgers.” Financial details of the purchase were not released, but a report from the Wall Street Journal puts the deal at under $50 million. Bento Box will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and produce content for [...]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo

    E! News Lays Off More Than 20 Staffers Amid New York Move (EXCLUSIVE)

    In tandem with the announcement of E!’s expanded programming slate and decision to transform its nightly “E! News” show in Los Angeles to a morning show based in New York, the entertainment news outlet is laying off around 20-25 staff who worked on the nightly broadcast in Los Angeles. “People are heartbroken because some of [...]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo

    E! Unveils Expanded Entertainment News Slate

    E! has unveiled its expanded slate of entertainment news programming, with several new shows set to debut in 2020. Tammy Filler, who was brought in to spearhead the cable channel’s coverage expansion in April, also announced that “E! News” will transition into a morning show and that “Nightly Pop” will expand to four nights a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad