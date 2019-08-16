×

Netflix Orders Elvis Animated Action Comedy Series ‘Agent King’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elvis Presley Agent King
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix, on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, announced that it has ordered the adult animated action comedy series “Agent King” from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Authentic Brands Group, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Television are also partners on the show.

In the forthcoming series, “Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” according to the streaming platform.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Co-creators Presley and Eddie will executive produce the series. Jerry Schilling will serve as a consultant. Mike Arnold (“Archer”) will serve as showrunner, writer and co-executive producer. Fletcher Moules will serve as supervising director and co-executive producer.

Elvis’ wardrobe for the animated series will be custom-designed by John Varvatos, who will be a consulting producer on the series.

Authentic Brands Group’s Jamie Salter will serve as executive producer, while Marc Rosen and Corey Salter will serve as co-executive producers.

Netflix’s announcement comes at the tail end of “Elvis Week,” a Graceland celebration of Elvis’ music, movies and legacy.

