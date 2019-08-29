Netflix Commissions Second Swedish Original From ‘Quicksand’ Producers

Netflix has ordered a new Swedish original from FLX, the producers behind “Quicksand.” Romantic dramedy “Love & Anarchy” is the first TV series created by filmmaker by Lisa Langseth.

The commission marks Netflix’s second time working with the SF Studios-owned FLX, which produced crime drama “Quicksand.” “Quicksand,” which debuted on Netflix in April, was the first Swedish original series made for the streaming giant.

“Love & Anarchy” tells the story of a career-driven consultant, and married mother of two, who meets a young IT tech on a job. The pair flirt and secretly challenge each other to do things that question modern day life, but what starts innocently soon becomes more daring with growing consequences.

The eight-part series was created by Langseth (pictured) who also serves as head writer alongside Alex Haridi. Haridi also worked on “Quicksand.” Langseth made her feature debut with 2010’s “Pure,” starring Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander, which won an award at the Pusan Film Festival. Vikander went on to star in Langseth’s later features “Hotel” and, most recently, “Euphoria,” which co-starred Eva Green, Charles Dance and Charlotte Rampling.

“This has been my dream project for a long time,” said Langseth. “After working with this story alone in my basement I am so immensely glad to see it present itself together with a fantastic team.”

Fatima Varhos and Frida Asp will produce for new show for FLX, with Pontus Edgren and Martina Håkansson serving as executive producers.

“We instantly fell in love with this female-led project,” said Tesha Crawford, director of International Originals Netflix Northern Europe. “Not only does the story follow a strong female character, we are also happy to team up with the talented Lisa Langseth and continue the great collaboration with FLX.”

In June, Netflix ordered a six-part original series based on the hit Swedish movie franchise “Snabba Cash” from FLX-parent company SF Studios.