×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix’s Cindy Holland Says Subscribers Watch an Average of Two Hours a Day

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cindy HollandNetflix Executive Address, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jul 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Cindy Holland, vice president for original content at Netflix, kicked off the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Monday where she was playfully quizzed by Keshet CEO Avi Nir about ratings, statistics and strategy. Although Holland kept her cards close to her chest, she revealed that the average Netflix subscriber spends two hours a day on the streaming service.

Holland also said that most people around the world mainly watch Netflix on TV and multiple devices rather than on mobile devices only. In emerging markets, more people watch Netflix on mobile devices, but that’s not the dominant mode of viewing for Netflix globally.

When asked to identify Netflix’s potential rivals and reflect on the position of Apple, Disney and Amazon, Holland said there were opportunities for success for big entertainment companies as well as new players, but the real “challenge [for] a new entrant is to grow in the future.”

She said that unlike Google and Facebook, Netflix’s first priority is to entertain. “We’re very different from the large tech companies like Google and Facebook,” Holland said. “We have a different business model [and we’re] much closer to cable TV.”

Related

Holland also reiterated Netflix’s ambition to ramp up its international output. Netflix is established in 190 countries and makes more than 80% of its acquisitions outside of the U.S.

She cited “Narcos” as one of the first shows Netflix made a deal for and said the series’ global success proved that non-English-language series could strike a chord with viewers everywhere. “If a series resonates really well in its home market. it will resonate everywhere,” said Holland, who cited the upcoming adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez’s seminal novel “One Hundred Years of Solitude” as an exciting project in Netflix’s non-English-language series pipeline.

One of the things she’s most proud of is “Orange Is the New Black,” which was a “real gamble, and it turned out pretty well,” Holland said. “It wasn’t designed to work around the world, but it absolutely did….Everyone expected ‘House of Cards’ to be good, but ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ no one saw it coming.”

Holland said a key strategic shift she spearheaded was Netflix’s move into the young adult space, which was initiated four-and-a-half years ago.

She said TV for teenagers was identified by Netflix as “the white space in the middle” that networks had not invested in because of the size of budgets needed to deliver shows with high production values. Tapping into that young adult demographic, Netflix came up with “13 Reasons Why” and “Stranger Things.” In the latter, Netflix chose to focus on the group of young characters in the series rather than on the police to convey a sense of wonder and family. Those two shows proved that “you can talk to young adults and be successful,” Holland said.

The session with Nir showcased a clip from “Kingdom,” Netflix’s second South Korean original series.

INTV is taking place March 11-12 in Jerusalem.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More TV

  • Cindy HollandNetflix Executive Address, TCA Summer

    Netflix's Cindy Holland Says Subscribers Watch an Average of Two Hours a Day

    Cindy Holland, vice president for original content at Netflix, kicked off the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Monday where she was playfully quizzed by Keshet CEO Avi Nir about ratings, statistics and strategy. Although Holland kept her cards close to her chest, she revealed that the average Netflix subscriber spends two hours a day on [...]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Tucker Carlson Responds to Radio Controversy

    Tucker Carlson responded Sunday night to the discovery of controversial and off-color comments he made during conversations with a radio “shock jock” between 2006 and 2011, urging people who wanted to know more about what he thought to watch his primetime program on Fox News Channel. Media Matters for America, a liberal advocacy group, posted [...]

  • 'David Makes Man' Review: OWN Series

    SXSW TV Review: 'David Makes Man'

    Among the new series screening at South by Southwest is “David Makes Man,” presenting its first episode before a bow on OWN this August. While the episode represents only a glimpse of the show to come, it’s promising — both for OWN and for the South by Southwest confab — that this show is, from [...]

  • Abbi Jacobson, Ilana GlazerPrime Video Blue

    'Broad City' Brings SXSW to Tears With Finale Screening of Groundbreaking Series

    “Broad City” has seen its fair share of breakups, but perhaps none more painful than when co-creator Abbi Jacobson asked Comedy Central President Kent Alterman to coffee. That’s where they had “the talk.” “I did it at Blue Bottle coffee,” Jacobson whispered shamefully into her microphone at the SXSW screening of her groundbreaking series’ final [...]

  • Jed Allan Dead: Soap Opera Favorite

    Jed Allan, Daytime Emmy Nominee and Soap Favorite, Dies at 84

    Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84. “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Readies May Launch of Streaming-Video Service

    NBC News already pumps out stories and headlines via broadcast and cable TV. Soon it will do so on a sustained basis via streaming video. The NBCUniversal unit plans to launch NBC News Now, a free ad-supported news service that will transmit via broadband and is free to anyone, no matter whether they subscribe to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad