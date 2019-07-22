×

Netflix Announces New Slate of Children’s Programming

Preschoolers and their parents are about to have more Netflix shows to choose from.

The streaming service announced Monday that it will be adding seven new animated and live-action programs to their slate of children’s shows geared toward an audience of kids aged 2 through 6.

Among the CG-animated shows is a follow up to DreamWorks’ “How To Train Your Dragon” franchise called “DreamWorks Dragons Rescue Riders” from Emmy-award winning executive producer Jack Thomas of “The Fairly OddParents.”

Other additions include shows based on children’s books such as “Hello Ninja” and a DreamWorks-supported show “Go, Dog. Go!” following the adventures of a puppy named “Tag Barker.” Producer Jason Netter of “Preacher” will also helm a superhero animated show “StarBeam” and producer Liz Keyishian of “Sesame Street” will present a live-action program “Izzy Bee’s Koala World” about an 11-year-old “koala-whisperer” who saves the animals on her Australian island with her mother. “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” another live-action series, stars Emily Calandrelli, a “science communicator” who will introduce kids to experiments and activities. Rounding out the slate is “What-To-Doodles” following a group of adventurous creatures who learn, grow and laugh together, story edited by Doug Wood of “Bob the Builder.”

Over the next two years, Netflix will add the shows to their already established lineup of educational and entertaining shows like “Ask the Story Bots,” “Chip and Potato,” “Mighty Little Bheem” and several others. International and award-winning creators will helm the projects and parents will have the option to set age restrictions and PIN control to keep their children safe from more mature Netflix content.

“With high-quality, age-appropriate programming for kids at every age and stage, we want to help young people find and connect with the stories and characters they love on Netflix,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix in a statement. “We are also here to empower parents to find the shows that are just right for their families during whatever time they feel is appropriate to enjoy entertainment.”

