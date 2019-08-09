The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

It’s not always easy to decide what to watch on Netflix, since even the streaming company’s sophisticated algorithms can’t always figure out what you might like even if it’s different than what you usually choose. Whether you’re in the mood for the crude humor of Nick Kroll’s adult animated series “Big Mouth,” or you’d rather watch the compelling story behind Gianni Versace’s murder in Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story,” Netflix has you covered. The streamer boasts an impressive slate of titles, promising a binge-able show for almost every type of person. You may want to ring in the last days of summer with a Netflix original like Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” which racked up 16 Emmy nominations, or maybe you’re after the comfort food of television: a beloved classic like “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation.” The lazier days of summer are also the perfect time to check out lesser-known pleasures like Canadian sitcom “Working Moms” and comedy anthology “Easy.” Check out the list below to find your perfect binge.

“Big Mouth”



The animated comedy, created by childhood friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, follows awkward middle schoolers dealing with the confusing feelings associated with puberty, made even more entertaining by the show’s Hormone Monsters that heckle the characters into giving in to their newfound sexual desires.

“The Sinner”

The acclaimed drama follows detective Harry Ambrose, played by the terminally tormented-looking Bill Pullman, as he assesses unsettling crimes. The newly released second season shows Ambrose investigating an 11-year-old boy suspected of murdering his parents and features a stunning performance by Carrie Coon.

“When They See Us”

The Ava DuVernay-created limited series tells the devastating true story of the Central Park Five, five black boys who were wrongfully convicted for the 1989 rape and assault of a female jogger. Niecy Nash, Felicity Huffman and Jharrel Jerome are just a few of the many standout cast members.

“Russian Doll”

In Natasha Lyonne’s dark comedy, titular character Nadia finds herself in a perpetual loop of death as she re-lives her 36th birthday party every day, each time followed by a new bizarre ending that leads to her demise.

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, the mystery-thriller follows a group of siblings who grew up in what would become the most haunted house in the country. Finally reunited in the face of tragedy, they’re forced to confront the ghosts of their past.

“The Good Place”

Michael Schur’s unique comedy is packed with existential questions and philosophical punchlines as Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) is surprised to find herself in a heavenly afterlife (The Good Place) after living a less-than-moral life. Soon enough, however, she finds out that she and her new friends are there by mistake.

“American Crime Story”



Ryan Murphy’s anthology series portrays a different real-life crime mystery in each new season, and Netflix has both seasons currently available. While Season 1 sees a dramatization of the 1990s OJ Simpson case, the sophomore season tells the story of fashion designer Gianni Versace’s murder and his psychopathic killer.

“Dear White People”

The Netflix Original follows a group of students at a predominantly white Ivy League college as they navigate the school’s cultural bias and social injustices. Through absurdist humor and satire, the series portrays a modern-day account of everyday micro-aggressions and racism.

“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj”

“The Daily Show” alumnus talks everything politics and pop-culture in his new weekly comedy show. In addition to delivering comedic monologues, Minhaj also invites experts and celebrities to discuss the week’s most pressing issues.

“Glow”

Twelve Hollywood misfits try to find success in the dramatic world of women’s wrestling. Starring Alison Brie as out-of-work actress Ruth Wilder, the comedy shows a dramatized version of the real-life 1980s women’s wrestling show.

“Documentary Now!”

SNL alumni Bill Hader and Fred Armisen parody famous documentaries from “The Thin Blue Line” to “Wild Wild Country,” perfectly nailing the style for big time laughs.

“Special”

Ryan O’Connell writes for and stars in the semi-autobiographical series which follows Ryan, a gay man with cerebral palsy who’s determined to escape his identity.

“Black Mirror”

The sci-fi anthology series features a new dystopian society in each episode, exploring the absurd and creepy effects that advanced technology could have on our population.

“Pose”



Set in the New York City 1980s ballroom culture, the Ryan Murphy-created drama highlights the Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming culture of the underground dance scene as it follows the dancers and models competing for recognition.

“Dead to Me”

Jen meets Judy after joining a support group following her husband’s death in a fatal car crash. The two women, each dealing with their own tragic losses, form an unlikely duo until Jen finds out that her new friend was responsible for her husband’s death.

“Easy”

Joe Swanberg brings his mumblecore directing style to the comedy anthology series, which follows a diverse range of romantic couples around Chicago. While each new episode features a new couple, stories and characters begin to intertwine by the end of the first season.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

Jerry Seinfeld talks to the most iconic names in comedy, such as Chris Rock and Rick Gervais, all while driving around Los Angeles and New York in his many luxury cars and drinking coffee.

“Workin’ Moms”



The Canadian sitcom follows four moms each struggling to balance their demanding careers while raising a family. Star and co-creator Catherine Reitman brings her own experience to the screen to portray the struggles of urban motherhood.

“One Day at a Time”

While they’re won’t be new seasons of the Netflix original on the streamer (it will resume its run on PopTV), the first three seasons are still available to binge. Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, the sitcom follows a Cuban-American family as they deal with everyday struggles.

“Tales of the City”

Armistead Maupin’s miniseries, based on his novels of the same name, follows Mary Ann (Laura Linney) as she returns to San Francisco after her 23-year absence. While there, she confronts her ex-husband and daughter (Ellen Page) who she abandoned to pursue her broadcasting career, and becomes entangled once again with a sprawling group of friends and a new generation of queer youth looking to matriarch Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) for guidance.