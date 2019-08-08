Netflix’s ‘Behind Her Eyes,’ From ‘The Crown’ Producers, Sets Cast

Netflix has set the cast for “Behind Her Eyes,” a psychological thriller from Left Bank Pictures, producer of “The Crown.”

Simona Brown (“The Night Manager”) and Eve Hewson (“The Knick”) have signed on to the six-part series, which is an adaptation of a bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough. Tom Bateman (“Vanity Fair”) and Robert Aramayo (“Game of Thrones”) will also star. Erik Richter Strand (“Valkyrien”) will direct the whole series. Eliza Mellor is producing.

Brown plays Louise, a single mother who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss, David (Bateman). When she later befriends his wife, Adele (Hewson), she becomes caught in a web of secrets and lies.

The series is being filmed in London and Scotland. Production is underway. The show was written by Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna. Lightfoot, Jessica Burdett, Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie will exec produce for Left Bank. Netflix’s execs are Allie Goss, Brittney Segal and Danielle Woodrow.

Netflix is ramping up production in the U.K. to make shows that can play locally and across its global service. As well as setting up a huge production hub at Sheppertion Studios, the U.S. streamer is also co-producing with Britain’s pubcasters.

Research from British media regulator Ofcom issued Wednesday showed the extent to which the U.K. has embraced SVOD. Nearly half of all households now subscribe to a streaming platform, with Netflix the clear market leader.