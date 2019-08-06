×

Netflix Orders Ballet School Drama 'Tiny Pretty Things'

Will Thorne

Netflix has issued a 10-episode order for “Tiny Pretty Things,” a drama series based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton.

“Tiny Pretty Things” is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin. The show is slated to launch on the streamer in 2020.

The ballet academy in question is the Archer School of Ballet, which serves as the company school for the city of Chicago’s renowned professional company and is populated by an array of dancers from all types of backgrounds.

As Variety previously reported, Netflix has confirmed that Jess Salgueiro, who currently recurs on Amazon’s “The Boys,” will join the series in the role of Isabel, a cop with a dancer’s rigidity and discipline born out of two tours of duty in Afghanistan who decided to trade in one uniform for another. With her ambition and keen moral compass, Isabel is uniquely qualified to search for the truth of what happened during a mysterious accident at the academy.

Meanwhile Lauren Holly, whose previous credits include “Designated Survivor” and “Dumb and Dumber,” also joins the cast in the role of Monique, a former dancer turned The Archer School director. Driven by ambition and a true belief in the school’s values, Monique uses her “dark capacities” to defend her institution and bring about the best in her students, regardless of her means.

“Tiny Pretty Things” was developed and produced by Insurrection Media, with “Queer As Folk” producer Michael MacLennan on board to write, showrun and executive produce. Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, Jordanna Fraiberg, and Deborah Henderson are exec producing for Insurrection Media. Other executive producers on the project include Gary Fleder and Gabrielle Neimand of Mojo Films, and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley.

