Netflix Partners on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits, Initiative Expands Internationally

Netflix has signed on as a partner on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits, the program that supports up-and-coming talent out of the U.K.

BAFTA said that the partnership with Netflix will help facilitate expansion of the ‘Breakthrough’ initiative globally, and the partners will work to identify overseas talent in new territories such as India and the U.S.

Netflix is deepening its roots in the U.K. with talk of the streamer taking permanent U.K. studio space, as it increases number of British-originated shows on its service. It takes over from fashion brand Burberry as BAFTA’s partner on Breakthrough Brits, which was started in 2013.

The roster of ones to watch has included BAFTA Award winners Molly Windsor and Daisy May Cooper in recent years, as well as the likes of Letitia Wright who credited BAFTA with restoring her faith in acting during a tough time. “A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I literally wanted to quit acting,” she said as the Netflix partnership was unveiled. “The only thing that pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying that they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.”

Last year’s 19-strong roster of Breakthrough Brits included actors Jessica Barden and Paapa Essiedu and writer and director Lucy Cohen.

Amid tensions over release windows and Netflix’s role in the film business, there have been tensions between the streamer and theater chains in the U.K., with a knock-on impact on BAFTA. Cineworld pulled its support for the organisation last year, citing concerns over eligibility requirements for BAFTA’s Film Awards.

“We’re proud to support the Breakthrough initiative, helping it to expand around the world and identify new talent,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “Developing new, more diverse voices is crucial for the future success of our industry and we’re excited to work with BAFTA to create career-changing opportunities for people from all backgrounds.”

“We are excited to partner with Netflix, who share BAFTA’s vision to celebrate and provide opportunities for emerging talent, and look forward to working together to realize our ambitions for ‘Breakthrough’ both in the U.K. and internationally,” added BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry. “Expanding ‘Breakthrough’ globally will enable creative and cultural exchange and form an international community of talented newcomers who will benefit from bespoke and unique support.”

The Breakthrough Brits program covers film as well as TV and games. Applications for this year’s scheme close on 12 June.

