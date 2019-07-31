Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2019

×

Sylvester Stallone is hitting Netflix in a big way this August. Five of the famous director’s “Rocky” movies will be available on the streamer Aug. 1, alongside other classics such as “Groundhog Day,” “Jackie Brown” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

While Netflix is bringing back the oldies for the summer month, new shows will also be added to its slate. Comedy will be in high-gear as Season 4 of Hasan Minhaj’s “Patriot Act” premieres Aug. 4 and Tiffany Haddish’s anticipated comedy special “They Ready” debuts Aug. 13. Season 3 of the Canadian comedy “Workin’ Moms” will also become available come the 29th.

There’s also a few Netflix originals on the docket to keep viewers entertained before networks debut new shows in the fall. “Dollar,” which drops Aug. 8, follows an unassuming assistant, Zeina, as she teams up with the self-assured Tarek to track down a dollar bill worth $1 million, and “Sintonia,” which follows three rebellious teens in Sao Paulo, Brazil, drops Aug. 9.

Other Netflix originals will return this month, including Season 4 of “GLOW,” Volume 3 of “Dear White People” and Season 4 of “Cable Girls.”

See the full list of titles below.

August 1

Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love

August 2

Ask the StoryBots (Season 3) Netflix Family
Basketball or Nothing Netflix Original
Dear White People (Volume 3) Netflix Original
Derry Girls (Season 2) Netflix Original
Otherhood Netflix Film
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 3) Netflix Family

August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 4) Netflix Original

August 5

Enter the Anime Netflix Original
No Good Nick (Part 2) Netflix Family

August 6

Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

August 8

Dollar Netflix Original
Jane The Virgin (Season 5)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director Netflix Original
Wu Assassins Netflix Original

August 9

Cable Girls (Season 4) Netflix Original
The Family Netflix Original
GLOW (Season 3) Netflix Original
The InBESTigators Netflix Family
iZombie (Season 5)
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling Netflix Family
Sintonia Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Netflix Family

August 13

Knightfall (Season 2)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Netflix Original

August 14

The 100 (Season 6)

August 15

Cannon Busters Netflix Anime

August 16

45 rpm Netflix Original
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez Netflix Original
Better Than Us Netflix Original
Diagnosis Netflix Original
Frontera verde Netflix Original
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Netflix Family
The Little Switzerland Netflix Film
MINDHUNTER (Season 2) Netflix Original
QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 3) Netflix Original
Selfless
Sextuplets Netflix Film
Super Monsters Back to School Netflix Family
Victim Number 8 Netflix Original

August 17

The Punisher (2004)

August 20

Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free Netflix Original

August 21

American Factory  Netflix Original
Hyperdrive Netflix Original

August 22

Love Alarm Netflix Original

August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema Netflix Original
HERO MASK: Part II Netflix Anime
Rust Valley Restorers Netflix Original

August 27

Million Pound Menu (Season 2) Netflix Original
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 7) Netflix Family

August 29

Falling Inn Love Netflix Film
Kardec Netflix Film
Workin’ Moms (Season 3) Netflix Original

August 30

The A List Netflix Original
CAROLE & TUESDAY Netflix Anime
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Netflix Original
Droppin’ Cash (Season 2) Netflix Original
La Grande Classe Netflix Film
Mighty Little Bheem (Season 2) Netflix Family
Styling Hollywood Netflix Original
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis Netflix Family
Un bandido honrado Netflix Original

August 31

Luo Bao Bei (Season 1)

