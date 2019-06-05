×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders German Comedy Drama ‘The Last Word’ Starring Anke Engelke

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Anke Engelke will play a funeral eulogy speaker who loses faith in her work and tries to sabotage her husband’s funeral in “The Last Word,” an original comedy drama out of Germany for Netflix.

Pantaleon Films is making the six-part series with Aron Lehmann and Carlos V. Irmscher attached as showrunners. The pair co-wrote the series with authors Nora Valo and Carolina Zimmermann. Lehmann will also direct the show.

“Just like in real life, drama and humor are clashing constantly,” Engelke said of the series. “Family and relationships, loss and grief, life and death, the absurdities of life, the rediscovery of strength and lust for life, it is all in there – so beautiful it makes you cry.”

“The Last Word” is based on an idea of Thorsten Merten. The series is the latest in a growing roster of German originals from Netflix as the streamer increasingly looks to local production. Engelke is a star in Germany and has been in “Deutschland 86,” among other shows.

“Together with the wonderful showrunner and director Aron Lehmann and his project ‘The Last Word’ we have the chance to shed new light on Anke Engelke’s versatility as an actress and present this German megastar to a global audience,” said Rachel Eggebeen, director, Netflix Originals.

Film and TV production outfit Pantaleon Films is well-versed in making shows for streamers, having produced Amazon Prime originals “Beat” and “You Are Wanted.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

  • Regina Hall Scary Movie Actors on

    Regina Hall on What Scared Her About ‘Scary Movie’

  • Billy Porter Talks New York AIDS

    Billy Porter on Living Through the AIDS Epidemic: ‘It Was a Dark, Dark Time’

  • Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Surviving

    Emilia Clarke: 'Daenerys Literally Saved My Life' After Two Brain Aneurysms

  • Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and

    Actors on Actors: Julia Roberts and Patricia Arquette (Full Video)

More TV

  • Netflix Orders German Comedy ‘The Last

    Netflix Orders German Comedy Drama ‘The Last Word’ Starring Anke Engelke

    Anke Engelke will play a funeral eulogy speaker who loses faith in her work and tries to sabotage her husband’s funeral in “The Last Word,” an original comedy drama out of Germany for Netflix. Pantaleon Films is making the six-part series with Aron Lehmann and Carlos V. Irmscher attached as showrunners. The pair co-wrote the [...]

  • Fox U.K. Buys ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Starring

    Fox Buys ‘L.A.’s Finest’ With Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, for the U.K.

    Fox has snagged U.S. cop show “L.A.’s Finest” for the U.K. The series is set within the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Bad Boys” franchise and is an original for Spectrum in the U.S. In the wake of the LA Screenings, Fox Networks Group has acquired the 13-part procedural. It will play on the Fox channel [...]

  • Deadly Class Review

    Syfy Cancels 'Deadly Class,' 'Happy!'

    Syfy has opted to cancel “Deadly Class” and “Happy!”, Variety has learned. The former, an adaptation of Rick Remender’s comic book series, starred Lana Condor, Benjamin Wadsworth and Benedict Wong. Produced by the Russo brothers, the series revolved around an orphan who becomes a student assassin at King’s Dominion High School for the Deadly Arts. [...]

  • 'Sneaky Pete' Canceled After Three Seasons

    'Sneaky Pete' Canceled After Three Seasons at Amazon

    “Sneaky Pete” is coming to an end. The crime drama, which was co-created by Bryan Cranston and starred Giovanni Ribisi, has been canceled after three seasons on Amazon. “Sneaky Pete” centered around the titular criminal (Ribisi), who stole his cellmate’s identity and started living with and working for the man’s family of bail bondsmen after [...]

  • (L-R): Maura Tierney as Helen and

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'The Affair' Final Season Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, Showtime sets a premiere date for the final season of “The Affair” and Starz releases the official trailer for “The Rook.” DATES The fifth and final season of “The Affair” will debut on Showtime on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new season sees the cast come to terms with the consequences of their actions [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Empire

    Jussie Smollett Will Not Return to 'Empire,' Lee Daniels Says

    UPDATED: “Jussie [Smollett] will NOT be returning to ‘Empire,'” series co-creator Lee Daniels said Tuesday. Daniels was responding to a Variety report in which multiple production sources said that “Empire’s” writing staff was breaking ideas for the show’s sixth and final season with the expectation that Smollett would appear in the back half of the 18-episode [...]

  • Peter Johnson Exits MRC TV Development

    Peter Johnson Exits MRC TV Development Role

    MRC’s president of television development Peter Johnson is departing after two years in the role, Variety has learned. The veteran producer, who was formerly EVP of scripted development at Legendary Television, oversaw the development and sale of MRC’s TV projects, reporting to co-CEO Modi Wiczyk and COO Scott Tenley. Johnson’s move comes less than two months [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad