Netflix Orders Preschool Series ‘Oggy Oggy’ From Xilam Animation

Netflix has ordered an original CGI-animated preschool series, “Oggy Oggy,” based on the hit franchise “Oggy and the Cockroaches,” from French production company Xilam Animation.

The series “Oggy and the Cockroaches” has reached 800 million households around the world over the last 20 years and already ranks as one of the most popular kids series on Netflix.

In the new spinoff show, Oggy is freed from the tyranny of the cockroaches and lives in a fantasy world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats. Oggy Oggy is a very special little cat, full of curiosity and enthusiasm, who likes to engage with his neighbors and set off on adventures.

Marc du Pontavice, the CEO of Xilam Animation, said the new collaboration with Netflix was “a testimony of their commitment to offering children around the world access to high-quality programs.”

“With this new development of our successful series ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches,’ Xilam intends to establish the Oggy universe as one of the most important franchises for the pre-school target audience,” du Pontavice said.

Xilam will retain global second-window linear TV distribution and merchandising rights to “Oggy Oggy.”

Dominique Bazay, the director of kids and family international originals at Netflix, said: “Xilam is one of France’s most prolific producers, having developed a distinct expertise in non-dialog-animated comedy for kids.”

Netflix’s original preschool offering includes series such as “Ask the StoryBots,” “Chip and Potato,” “Mighty Little Bheem,” “Motown Magic,” “Super Monsters,” “True and the Rainbow Kingdom,” “Word Party” and “YooHoo to the Rescue.”

Netflix will soon launch the preschool originals “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” “Go! Go! Cory Carson” and “Chico Bon Bon” from DreamWorks.