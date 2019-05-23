Netflix Unveils Lonely Island Musical Tribute to Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire

The Lonely Island comedy troupe has dropped a half-hour Netflix special featuring a musical tribute to baseball greats Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

“The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” features Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer as the former Oakland Athletics teammates who became known as “the Bash Brothers” for their prowess at hitting home runs. The special is timed to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oakland A’s 1989 championship season.

Lonely Island described the project as “a visual poem/love letter to their childhood heroes.” The special features guest appearances by from Haim, Maya Rudolph, Hannah Simone, Jenny Slate, Jim O’Heir and Sterling K Brown as Sia.

“The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” is executive produced by Samberg, Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter. The special was directed by Schaffer and Mike Diva.

Here’s a glimpse: