TV News Roundup: Netflix Debuts ‘AJ and the Queen’ Trailer Starring RuPaul (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix revealed the first look at “AJ and the Queen.” Also, Jean Smart and Jason Alexander will guest star in an episode of “Mad About You.”

CASTINGS

Jason Alexander and Jean Smart will guest star in an episode of “Mad About You,“ Spectrum announced. Smart will play Chelsea Stevens-Kobolakis, an eccentric best-selling author, lifestyle guru and podcaster who runs a weekend seminar that Paul and Jamie attend accidentally. Alexander will play himself. The first six episodes of the “Mad About You” revival are currently available free on-demand exclusively for Spectrum subscribers.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled the official trailer for “AJ and the Queen.” The forthcoming series will focus on Robert Lee (RuPaul), famously known as drag queen Ruby Red, whose dreams of opening his own drag club are dashed after being scammed by a grifter (Josh Segarra) and his partner Lady Danger (Tia Carrere), prompting him to pick up the pieces of his life by embarking on a cross-country Ruby Red roadshow. When a streetwise 10-year-old (Izzy G) stows away on Robert’s RV in an attempt to escape his tough home life, the drag queen finds himself stepping into the shoes of a parent as the two become an unlikely family. Michael-Leon Wooley and Katerina Tannenbaum co-star in the series created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King (“Sex and the City”). “AJ and the Queen” will launch globally Jan. 10, 2020.

SPECIALS

ABC News announced their primetime special “Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee” will air Dec. 20. Hosted by Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), the program will feature interviews from Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Method Man, Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel, Saquon Barkley, Ming-Na Wen, Charlie Cox, Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kevin Feige and CB Cebulski, and other stars as they share their memories of the “Spider-Man” creator.