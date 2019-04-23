×
Netflix Orders Adult Animated Comedy ‘Inside Job’ from Shion Takeuchi

Netflix is set to add another adult animated show to its burgeoning slate, Variety as confirmed.

The streamer has put out a series order of “Inside Job” from “Gravity Falls” and “Disenchantment” writer Shion Takeuchi. The show will be the first series Takeuchi produces under her recently-signed overall deal with Netflix.

The 20-episode adult animated series will be produced at Netflix Animation and is described as a workplace comedy set in the shadow government, where every conspiracy theory — from the Illuminati to Reptoids — is true, and one woman struggles to keep the chaos under wraps.

“Gravity Falls” creator Alex Hirsch will co-executive produce the show.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity Netflix has given me to finally expose the inner workings of the deep state. To celebrate, I just ordered a fresh ball of red yarn for our conspiracy board,” said Takeuchi.

Takeuchi was previously recruited by Pixar to work in the Story Department, where she worked on “Monsters University” and “Inside Out.” She has also been staffed on several animated series, including “The Regular Show.”

“Shion represents the next generation of animation creators at Netflix and we are truly honored to be working with her on ‘Inside Job.’ We can’t wait for adult animation fans around the world to fall in love with her singular brand of comedy and characters,” said Mike Moon, who leads the adult animation division at Netflix.

Earlier this month, the streamer put out a series order for another adult animated series “Q-Force,” from the mind of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer-producer Gabe Liedman. Other adult animated series on the platform include “BoJack Horseman,” “Big Mouth,” and “F is for Family,” as well as the upcoming series “Tuca & Bertie” and “Hoops.”

