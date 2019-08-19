Netflix Orders Dramedy Series ‘Sex/Life’ From ‘UnREAL’ Showrunner

Stacy Rukeyser has landed a series order at Netflix with the dramedy “Sex/Life.”

The series is based on the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton. The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past which takes a new look at female identity and desire. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season.

Rukeyser will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. J. Miles Dale and Larry Robins will also executive produce.

Rukeyser most recently served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed series “UnREAL.” The show aired its first three seasons on Lifetime before airing an abbreviated fourth season on Hulu last year. Rukeyser was with the show from Season 1 and took over as showrunner in Season 3. Her other TV credits include shows like “Twisted,” “The Lying Game,” “Greek,” “October Road,” and “One Tree Hill.” She is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

(Pictured: Stacy Rukeyser)