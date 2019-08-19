×

Netflix Orders Dramedy Series ‘Sex/Life’ From ‘UnREAL’ Showrunner

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stacy Rukeyser
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstoc

Stacy Rukeyser has landed a series order at Netflix with the dramedy “Sex/Life.”

The series is based on the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton. The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past which takes a new look at female identity and desire. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season.

Rukeyser will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. J. Miles Dale and Larry Robins will also executive produce.

Rukeyser most recently served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed series “UnREAL.” The show aired its first three seasons on Lifetime before airing an abbreviated fourth season on Hulu last year. Rukeyser was with the show from Season 1 and took over as showrunner in Season 3. Her other TV credits include shows like “Twisted,” “The Lying Game,” “Greek,” “October Road,” and “One Tree Hill.” She is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

Other recently announced Netflix series include an animated series in which Elvis Presley is covertly inducted into the ranks of a government spy agency. Over the weekend, Kevin Smith announced that he was working on a new anime “He-Man” series for Netflix. The new series, titled “Masters of the Universe: Revelation,” will take place in the Mattel toy inspired world and will focus on some of the unresolved storylines of the classic ‘80s show. Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

(Pictured: Stacy Rukeyser)

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Stacy Rukeyser

    Netflix Orders Dramedy Series 'Sex/Life' From 'UnREAL' Showrunner

    Stacy Rukeyser has landed a series order at Netflix with the dramedy “Sex/Life.” The series is based on the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton. The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past which takes a new look at female identity [...]

  • Paramount Television Adds Three to Executive

    Paramount Television Adds Three to Executive Team

    Paramount Television is continuing to add to its executive ranks. The studio has tapped Brian Segna as its new senior vice president of development, along with Kate Gill and Nicole Harjo, both of whom are joining as vice presidents of development. The trio will all report to Jenna Santoianni, executive vice president and head of [...]

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Presidential Candidate Phyllis Nagy Blasts Strategy on Agencies

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s president David Goodman, has warned of dire consequences from the current stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. Nagy, who announced her candidacy on July 22 as the head of Writers for Negotiation, is running on a platform that the WGA needs to get back to [...]

  • Practical Magic

    'Practical Magic' Prequel Among Three HBO Max Pilot Orders

    HBO Max is continuing to build up its original programming slate with three new projects. Variety has learned that the nascent streamer has given pilot orders to the half-hour dramedy “Generation” and the hour-long drama “Red Bird Lane,” as well as a pilot production commitment for the one-hour drama “Rules of Magic.” All three projects [...]

  • James Corden Variety Cover Story

    James Corden Signs Deal to Host 'Late Late Show' Through 2022

    James Corden has signed a new deal with CBS which will see him stay on as host of “The Late Late Show” through 2022. The multi-talented Brit had been in advanced negotiations with the studio since May, and the new deal is sure to see him score a substantial bump in pay. The previous deal [...]

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon, Home Edit Duo Set Lifestyle Series at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a new lifestyle series that boasts Reese Witherspoon among its executive producers. The hour-long series will follow master home organizes Clea Sherer and Joanna Teplin, the duo behind The Home Edit company. In each episode, Sherer and Teplin will transform the lives of their clients by conquering clutter with their signature style. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad