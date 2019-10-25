×
Nena Rodrigue Named President of Television at Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman’s T-Street

Elaine Low

Nena Rodrigue
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC Networks

T-Street, the recently formed independent studio launched by writer-director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman, has tapped Nena Rodrigue to be president of television. She will executive produce and have creative oversight of all TV projects at the studio.

“We are super excited to have Nena join our team,” said Johnson and Bergman in a joint statement. “Her proven track record overseeing high-quality content, keen eye for artistic vision, and support for budding creators will help T-Street as we continue to grow the company.”

Rodrigue was most recently executive vice president of programming and production for BBC America, where she steered its scripted television efforts in a new direction in the wake of its merger with AMC Networks, and commissioned and worked closely on “Killing Eve” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.” Prior to her time at BBC America, Rodrigue served as senior VP of programming and production for Sundance TV under AMC Networks, overseeing development and production of “Rectify,” “The Returned,” “The Honourable Woman” and “Bablyon.” Earlier in her career, she had an overall deal with ABC Television, producing pilots for the major broadcasters, and has worked at Wolf Films, Fox Television and Imagine Entertainment.

“I have long been a fan of Rian and Ram’s astounding, innovative work over many years and am thrilled to help them build the studio,” said Rodrigue. “I believe we will be impactful by applying their principles in television and supporting other artists in bringing fresh and original work to TV.”

Johnson and Bergman recently completed “Knives Out” through T-Street; MRC Film and Lionsgate are releasing the film on Nov. 27. MRC parent Valence Media has a minority equity stake in T-Street.

