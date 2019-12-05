‘Neighbors’ Director Nick Stoller Sets ‘Florida Man’ Put Pilot at Fox

A one-hour rom-com procedural set in the Florida Panhandle is in the works at Fox.

The network has issued a put pilot commitment to “Florida Man,” which hails from “Neighbors” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” director Nick Stoller, and “Bones” producer Carla Kettner.

“Florida Man” centers around the loquacious, eccentric Bell Prescott, who hasn’t left the rambling property on the Apachicola River that he shares with his mother since a personal tragedy occurred five years ago. When Bell discovers a dead body, he’s forced to venture beyond his agoraphobic boundaries and grudgingly partner with the sole remaining cop in town, the practical, brutally direct Cammie Jessop, to solve the murder. With local infrastructure decimated, Bell grudgingly becomes the town’s volunteer criminologist, investigating murders with Cammie as he secretly tries to solve the crime that destroyed his life.

The prospective show is being made by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Stoller signed a three-year overall deal with SPTV via Stoller Global Solutions production banner back in Dec. 2017. Conor Welch, a former vice president of comedy development and programming at Fox, was brought on at the time as a TV exec and producing partner. Welch is set as a non-writing exec producer on “Florida Man.” Stoller Global Solutions is repped by UTA.

Stoller’s most recent writing credit was on the kids adventure feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” which came out earleir this year. He previously worked with Fox on the single-cam comedy “The Grinder,” serving as a director and executive producer on the Rob Lowe and Fred Savage series.