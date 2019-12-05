×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Neighbors’ Director Nick Stoller Sets ‘Florida Man’ Put Pilot at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
British Writer Nick Stoller Arrives For the World Premiere of 'The Muppets' in Los Angeles California Usa 12 November 2011 United States Los AngelesUsa Film Premiere - Nov 2011
CREDIT: Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock

A one-hour rom-com procedural set in the Florida Panhandle is in the works at Fox.

The network has issued a put pilot commitment to “Florida Man,” which hails from “Neighbors” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” director Nick Stoller, and “Bones” producer Carla Kettner.

“Florida Man” centers around the loquacious, eccentric Bell Prescott, who hasn’t left the rambling property on the Apachicola River that he shares with his mother since a personal tragedy occurred five years ago. When Bell discovers a dead body, he’s forced to venture beyond his agoraphobic boundaries and grudgingly partner with the sole remaining cop in town, the practical, brutally direct Cammie Jessop, to solve the murder. With local infrastructure decimated, Bell grudgingly becomes the town’s volunteer criminologist, investigating murders with Cammie as he secretly tries to solve the crime that destroyed his life.

The prospective show is being made by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Stoller signed a three-year overall deal with SPTV via Stoller Global Solutions production banner back in Dec. 2017. Conor Welch, a former vice president of comedy development  and programming at Fox, was brought on at the time as a TV exec and producing partner. Welch is set as a non-writing exec producer on “Florida Man.” Stoller Global Solutions is repped by UTA.

Stoller’s most recent writing credit was on the kids adventure feature “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” which came out earleir this year. He previously worked with Fox on the single-cam comedy “The Grinder,” serving as a director and executive producer on the Rob Lowe and Fred Savage series.

More TV

  • Lena Dunham

    HBO Max Orders Lena Dunham-Produced High School Dramedy 'Generation' to Series

    HBO Max has given out a series order to the half-hour high school dramedy “Generation.” The project had been ordered to pilot at the nascent streamer earlier this year, meaning this is the first HBO Max pilot to get picked up to series. The ten-episode series follows a group of high school students whose exploration [...]

  • British Writer Nick Stoller Arrives For

    'Neighbors' Director Nick Stoller Sets 'Florida Man' Put Pilot at Fox

    A one-hour rom-com procedural set in the Florida Panhandle is in the works at Fox. The network has issued a put pilot commitment to “Florida Man,” which hails from “Neighbors” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” director Nick Stoller, and “Bones” producer Carla Kettner. “Florida Man” centers around the loquacious, eccentric Bell Prescott, who hasn’t left the [...]

  • Consumer Reporter Jeff Rossen Joins Hearst

    Consumer Reporter Jeff Rossen Joins Hearst Television

     Jeff Rossen, a TV journalist who became a fixture on NBC’s “Today” with reports about consumer tips and avoiding scams, is taking up a new role at Hearst Television. Rossen will become the company’s chief national consumer correspondent, a new role, and will continue to deliver his “Rossen Reports” that help people analyze how to [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Butterfly in

    TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer,' 'The Moodys' Lead Fox to Wednesday Win

    Fox walked away with a win in the Wednesday night TV ratings, thanks to another solid performance from “The Masked Singer” and the debut of its new comedy miniseries “The Moodys.” “The Masked Singer” was down a fraction on last week both in terms of rating, coming in at a 1.8 among adults 18-49, and [...]

  • Dark

    'This Is Just the Beginning,' Netflix Exec Says of Non-English Programming

    Netflix is just “scratching the surface” of what it plans to do in non-English-language programming, the company’s head of international originals said Thursday, adding that, for the streaming giant, “Hollywood is not the be-all and end-all of storytelling.” The streamer’s success with series such as Germany’s “Dark” and Denmark’s “The Rain” means it will go [...]

  • Gabrielle Union Julianne Hough

    Julianne Hough Praises Gabrielle Union for 'Speaking Her Truth' on 'AGT' Controversy

    Julianne Hough praised Gabrielle Union Thursday after Union revealed she had a five-hour meeting with NBC about the culture at “America’s Got Talent.” During an appearance on the “Today” show, Hough commended Union for standing up for herself, and also congratulated NBC for agreeing to sit down with her for discussions. “When I see that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad