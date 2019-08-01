Neal Moritz Signs New Overall Deal at Sony Pictures Television

Producer Neal Moritz has signed a new three year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television.

The deal covers live action drama and comedy series as well as animation for network, cable and streaming platforms. In addition, Pavun Shetty has signed on to remain head of TV at Moritz’s Original Film production shingle.

“At this point in my career, the most important thing to me is to be able to work with partners who give me true creative freedom and incredible financial support so that I can make great television,” Moritz said. “I’m thrilled to be extending our relationship with Mike, Jeff, Chris, Jason and their team at Sony.”

Moritz is currently a producer on shows like “Preacher” at AMC, “SWAT” at CBS, and the recently-launched “The Boys” at Amazon. He is also currently developing an “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series at Amazon and a series based on “The Wanted” at FX.

“We are elated to be continuing our partnership with Neil and Pavun.” said Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television. “They are among the most esteemed and prolific producers in all of television and we have enjoyed much success together. Their taste and producing acumen is beyond compare and we look forward to continued mutual prosperity together.”

On the film side, Moritz has also helped shepherd hit franchises like “Fast & Furious” and “21 Jump Street.” He is also producing upcoming films such as “Bloodshot,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

He is repped by UTA for television and attorney Howard Abramson