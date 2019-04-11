‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 17 at CBS

CBS has renewed the long-running action drama “NCIS” for a 17th season.

NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leads a troupe of special agents who investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties, from murder and espionage, to terrorism and stolen submarines. His colorful team includes an MIT grad who’s brilliant with computers (Sean Murray), a talented forensic psychologist (Maria Bello), a charismatic former solo undercover agent (Wilmer Valderrama), a medical examiner (David McCallum), and more.

Donald P. Bellisario created the series, and executive produces with Frank Cardea, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, and Scott Williams. The show is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment. “Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

The show averaged 16 million in delayed viewership and is the highest-rated drama and second-highest-rated series in television, behind CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.” It is also the seventh longest-running primetime scripted series of all time.

Season 16 of “NCIS” premiered Sept. 25, 2018. It joins previously announced shows for CBS’ 2019-2020 lineup, including “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and the final season of “Criminal Minds.”