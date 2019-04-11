×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 17 at CBS

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CBS NCIS
CREDIT: Monty Brinton

CBS has renewed the long-running action drama “NCIS” for a 17th season.

NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leads a troupe of special agents who investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties, from murder and espionage, to terrorism and stolen submarines. His colorful team includes an MIT grad who’s brilliant with computers (Sean Murray), a talented forensic psychologist (Maria Bello), a charismatic former solo undercover agent (Wilmer Valderrama), a medical examiner (David McCallum), and more.

Donald P. Bellisario created the series, and executive produces with Frank Cardea, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, and Scott Williams. The show is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment. “Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a lynchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

The show averaged 16 million in delayed viewership and is the highest-rated drama and second-highest-rated series in television, behind CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.” It is also the seventh longest-running primetime scripted series of all time.

Season 16 of “NCIS” premiered Sept. 25, 2018. It joins previously announced shows for CBS’ 2019-2020 lineup, including “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and the final season of “Criminal Minds.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More TV

  • Tanya Simon Named Executive Editor of

    Tanya Simon Named Executive Editor of '60 Minutes'

    Tanya Simon, a veteran at CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” has been named the new executive editor of the program, putting a female producer into the top echelon of the CBS News show after an unexpected transition of leadership. Simon has worked for the broadcast for nearly 20 years and was one of the show’s senior [...]

  • Transparent

    'Transparent' Will Kill Off Jeffrey Tambor's Character in Series Finale

    “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway confirmed that Jeffrey Tambor’s character will be killed off in the two-hour series finale, after the actor was fired from the show in 2018. The upcoming musical finale will feature the death of Tambor’s main character, a transgender woman named Maura, and depict the Pfefferman family coping with the loss, Soloway [...]

  • Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nicole Kassell

    Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nicole Kassell to Make ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ Series

    Cary Joji Fukunaga and “Watchmen” director Nicole Kassell are teaming up to bring “The Last of the Mohicans” to TV, Variety has learned. The prospective series, based on the 1826 novel by James Fenimore Cooper, hails from Paramount TV, Anonymous Content and Fukanaga’s Parliament of Owls. Fukanaga is currently under an overall deal at Paramount TV. “The [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8Kit Harington,

    What to Know Before the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

    Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Is Daenerys pregnant? Will Arya cross names off her kill list? “Game of Thrones” will answer these questions and tie up loose ends as the series’ final episodes wrap up the nearly eight-year story. Find out everything you need to know ahead of the final premiere below. When [...]

  • Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne Heads

    Kate McKinnon on Her Audible Fantasy-Comedy Series 'Heads Will Roll'

    Audible and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video announced in February a deal for the “Saturday Night Live” creator’s company to produce original series for the Amazon-owned audio platform. The first show to come out of the deal is “Heads Will Roll,” a fantasy-comedy created by and starring “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Kate McKinnon and her sister, stand-up comic [...]

  • In The Dark CW

    How 'In the Dark' Trained a Regular Dog to Act as a Guide Dog

    There used to be an adage in show business about never working with animals or children, but for Violetta Hessing, there’s nothing more fulfilling than finding a dog that wants to be on set and training it to deliver just as much emotion as its human scene partners. Hessing owns and is the head trainer [...]

  • ambitions TV Show OWN Network

    Will Packer Has Big 'Ambitions' for the Small Screen

    Will Packer made his reputation with such movies as “Girls Trip” but he’s moved into TV. “We are content creators and I don’t want to be limited to one particular medium,” says Packer of his recent efforts in television. LeVar Burton, an executive producer on History’s 2016 “Roots,” says he was impressed when he first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad