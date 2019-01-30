‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Executive Producer Fired

An executive producer of “NCIS: New Orleans,” Adam Targum, is no longer with the series, Variety has confirmed.

Targum is the subject of a report from Vulture, which indicated that his exit occurred after a complaint was received by HR. Targum had served as deputy to showrunner Christopher Silber and left the series Jan. 25.

CBS declined to comment on the termination.

The exit follows that of showrunner Brad Kern, who was the subject of multiple investigations by CBS after allegations of verbal harassment against women and making racially charged comments. The first two investigations, in 2016, resulted in assurances to staff that Kern had undergone sensitivity training after CBS concluded that there was no evidence of retaliation, harassment, discrimination or gender bias. In May 2018, Kern was let go from his role as EP and showunner, but stayed on as a consulting producer. The third investigation, conducted by outside counsel in October 2018, resulted in Kern’s ultimate termination and the end of his overall deal with CBS. CBS did not give a reason for Kern’s last dismissal.

According to Vulture’s report, the “NCIS: New Orleans” team had expected the workplace environment to improve after Kern’s final departure, but it has not done so. Targum often ran the writers’ room, and sources told Vulture that Targum had a combative leadership style and bullied writers. “He’s incredibly tone-deaf,” one source said, “and if a guy like this is put into a room with staff that’s been through a lot of trauma in the past two years, there are going to be problems.”