‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Renewed at CBS

CBS has renewed “NCIS: Los Angeles” for an 11th season, and “NCIS: New Orleans” for a sixth season.

Both action drama are spinoffs of “NCIS,” which was renewed in early April. “NCIS: Los Angeles” follows a Naval Criminal Investigative Service division based in the City of Angels that is tasked with catching dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to national security. It stars Chris O’Donnell as Special Agent G. Callen, a chameleon who can skillfully blend in with and infiltrate the criminal underworld, and LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has seen action in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The series also stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, and Renee Felice Smith as members of this elite force. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, and Frank Military executive produce the show, with CBS Television Studios producing.

“NCIS: New Orleans” centers on the field office in the Big Easy that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in the area. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) a.k.a. “King,” a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right. The agents on his squad are played by Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder.

The show was created by Gary Glasberg, and executive produced by Christopher Silber, James Hayman, Adam Targum, Chad Gomez Creasey, and Mark Harmon. It is produced by CBS Television Studios.

“Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment. “They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have Chris, LL, Scott and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is so far averaging 10.1 million viewers in delayed viewing and a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demo in its 11th season, while “NCIS: New Orleans” is averaging almost 11 million in delayed viewing and a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demo across season 5 so far.

CBS has previously renewed a number of shows for the 2019-2020 season, such as “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and the final season of “Criminal Minds.”