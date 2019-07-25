×

NBCUniversal Sees Primetime Ad Gains in TV’s Upfront Market

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
The marquee on the GE Building, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkRockefeller Center, New York, USA
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Advertisers increased the amount of money they were willing to commit to NBC’s primetime schedule and other parts of NBCUniversal, the latest in a series of flashing signals showing Madison Avenue continuing to earmark ad dollars for traditional TV despite a host of attractive digital-video alternatives.

Aided by the sale of spots in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBCUniversal said it saw a 10% increase in the volume of advance advertising commitments it secured in the industry’s annual “upfront” advertising market, during which U.S. TV companies try to sell the bulk of their commercial inventory for their next programming cycle. In all, NBCU said it secured “nearly” $7 billion for its overall portfolio of media assets. The company indicated that without the Olympics sales, the volume of advance commitments was up 3%.

Primetime volume across various distribution venues rose 8%, the company said.  Based on those details, it’s possible that NBCUniversal might have secured around $3.15 billion for its primetime schedule, according to Variety estimates. In 2018, the company secured around $2.92 billion for primetime, marking an increase of 7% over 2017.

Related

NBCUniversal is the latest beneficiary of a counterintuitive business trend: Despite the fact that viewers for traditional TV are moving to new video venues to watch their couch-potato favorites, advertisers are putting more money into TV, not less. NBC is the latest network to register volume gains even as audiences scatter to streaming video venues like Netflix and Hulu. CBS, the CW, Univision and Fox have all seen advertising commitments rise in this year’s upfront market, not fall – the fourth consecutive year of gains.

Blue-chip advertisers have grappled with concerns about the quality of content available from digital rivals as well as transparency of the way audiences are measured. And they still need to reach viewers with ad messages. Despite the popularity of streaming video, some of its bigger purveyors, including Netflix and Amazon, do not run traditional video commercials in programming. In some cases, marketers are buying up new-video opportunities from old-guard purveyors. All the traditional companies have broadband opportunities as well as linear ones.

More to come…

 

 

 

More TV

  • The marquee on the GE Building,

    NBCUniversal Sees Primetime Ad Gains in TV's Upfront Market

    Advertisers increased the amount of money they were willing to commit to NBC’s primetime schedule and other parts of NBCUniversal, the latest in a series of flashing signals showing Madison Avenue continuing to earmark ad dollars for traditional TV despite a host of attractive digital-video alternatives. Aided by the sale of spots in the 2020 [...]

  • Carnival Films Adapting Robert Harris Novel

    ‘Downton Abbey’ Producer Adapting Robert Harris Novel ‘The Second Sleep’ for TV

    “Downton Abbey” producer Carnival Films has snagged the rights to “The Second Sleep,” the upcoming novel from “Fatherland” author Robert Harris. The thriller will be published by Penguin Random House imprint Hutchinson in September. It will follow young priest, Christopher Fairfax, who arrives in a remote English village to conduct the funeral of his predecessor. [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    NBCUniversal Streaming Service to Launch in April, Sky to Expand Original Content

    Comcast units are double down on the content and streaming wars as NBCUniversal plans to launch its advertising-supported streaming platform in April and Sky is vowing to double the volume of original content it delivers with an emphasis on European material. NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch talked up the company’s content [...]

  • MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17

    MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17 Blocks,' 'St. Louis Superman'

    Sheila Nevins has set her first projects in her new capacity as head of MTV Documentary Films: the feature “17 Blocks” and short “St. Louis Superman.” Both titles will have awards qualifying runs in the fall before airing on MTV’s various platforms. “17 Blocks,” from filmmaker Davy Rothbart, chronicles 20 years in the life of [...]

  • In this image released, general views

    Comcast Q2 Beats Estimates on Earnings But Misses on Revenue

    Comcast’s second quarter earnings beat analysts estimates but total revenue came in just shy of expectations. The media giant delivered $26.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared to analysts forecasts of about $27.06 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. Net [...]

  • BBC Orders ‘Best Interests’ From 'National

    BBC Orders Family Drama ‘Best Interests’ From 'National Treasure' Writer Jack Thorne

    “National Treasure” scribe Jack Thorne is penning “Best Interests” for the BBC, a drama series about a family’s fight to save their sick young daughter after doctors say the child should be allowed to die. The four-part series is the first commission for Chapter One Pictures, the U.K.-based producer set up by Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsay, and United [...]

  • Julio Torres and Bernando Velasco, Los

    'Los Espookys' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

    “Los Espookys” is coming back for more scares. HBO has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series is headlined by “Saturday Night Live” veteran Fred Armisen who serves as a writer and executive producer as well as playing the role of Tico. The half-hour series is set in a strange and dreamy version [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad