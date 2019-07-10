×

NBCUniversal Veteran Tony Cardinale Launches Research Firm

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Cardinale American Insight and Strategy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tony Cardinale

Longtime NBCUniversal research executive Tony Cardinale has launched a research and consulting shingle designed to work on brand management for corporate clients and voter tracking in the political realm.

American Insight & Strategy , based in Chappaqua, N.Y., aims to offer political clients a proprietary voter-sentiment tracking system, dubbed VoterDNA, that analyzes political issues through a host of psychographic factors as opposed to a traditional research focus on age-based demographics.

“Voters are looking for a president that makes them feel a certain way. Every voter has a different ‘emotional password.’ So candidates need to decode that password and relate it to their own strengths and weaknesses in order to know which emotional buttons to press,” Cardinale said. “Sometimes those passwords are about addressing passion, and sometimes about addressing fear.”

Cardinale recently exited his post as NBCUniversal’s exec VP of strategic insights after 14 years with the Peacock, starting out in 2005 as a research exec at Bravo. Before that he worked for media buying behemoth Zenith Optimedia.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Tony Cardinale American Insight and Strategy

    NBCUniversal Veteran Tony Cardinale Launches Research Firm

    Longtime NBCUniversal research executive Tony Cardinale has launched a research and consulting shingle designed to work on brand management for corporate clients and voter tracking in the political realm. American Insight & Strategy , based in Chappaqua, N.Y., aims to offer political clients a proprietary voter-sentiment tracking system, dubbed VoterDNA, that analyzes political issues through [...]

  • ‘Batman’ Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Picked Up by

    ‘Batman’ Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Picked Up by StarzPlay for Europe, Latin America

    Streaming service StarzPlay has snagged “Batman” prequel series “Pennyworth.” The show is for Epix in the U.S., and Starz’s international on-demand service has snagged it for the U.K. and Ireland, as well as Austria and Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Spain. It has also picked it up for Latin America. The DC origin series follows Alfred [...]

  • CAGATAY ULUSOY

    'The Protector' Star Cagatay Ulusoy on How Netflix Is Disrupting Turkish TV

    Turkish actor Cagatay Ulusoy plays the titular character in Netflix’s first Turkish original, “The Protector,” currently in production on its third season. His role as young antiques dealer Hakan Demir, who discovers he hails from an ancient line of superheroes and must protect present-day Istanbul from evil forces, marks the first foray into fantasy tropes [...]

  • POSE -- "Never Knew Love Like

    'Pose': Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock Break Down 'Milestone' Death

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen “Pose” Season 2, Episode 4, entitled “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”  The second season of “Pose” sees the story jump forward in time to 1990, putting the AIDS epidemic even more at the center of the ballroom culture drama. However, in Episode 4 [...]

  • Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops 'Light as a Feather' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu drops the trailer for Season 2 of “Light as a Feather” and Netflix reveals an animated series based on the video game “Cuphead” is in the works.  FIRST LOOKS HBO and Rai Fiction have released the first image from Season 2 of “My Brilliant Friend – The Story of [...]

  • Michael Cudlitz

    'Walking Dead' Actor Michael Cudlitz Running for SAG-AFTRA Board

    Veteran actor Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford on “The Walking Dead,” is running for the SAG-AFTRA board. Cudlitz unveiled his candidacy Tuesday as part of the ruling Unite for Strength faction, which has also announced a re-election campaign for Gabrielle Carteris as president and Camryn Manheim as secretary-treasurer. It’s [...]

  • Stranger Things 3 - Netflix

    'Stranger Things 3' Is a Subscriber Magnet: 13% of Ex-Netflix Users Signing Up Again to Watch Show, Study Finds

    Netflix can’t be happy about the looming departures of “Friends” (for WarnerMedia’s newly announced HBO Max in 2020) and “The Office” (for NBCUniversal’s service in 2021) — two of the platform’s most-streamed shows. But for years, Netflix has anticipated that media conglomerates would pull back their top titles, and the company has been more focused [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad