NBCUniversal’s Head of Strategy and Commercial Growth Dave Howe Exits

NBCU Digital Enterprise Group’s president of strategy and commercial growth Dave Howe is leaving his post after a total of 18 years at the company.

“Dave has been a wonderful colleague for almost 20 years,” said NBCU Content Studios chairman Bonnie Hammer in a statement. “His ability to think big picture and navigate a complex media landscape, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit have helped propel our businesses forward. We’ve all been enriched by his leadership, business savvy and friendship, and we wish him all good things.”

Howe first joined Syfy as head of marketing in 2001, and later went on to become general manager. He became president of Syfy in 2008. In February 2016, Howe was named to his most recent position, reporting to Hammer.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Here’s Howe’s internal memo to staff:

Dear Colleagues at Bluprint and across NBCU,

I wanted to share with you that after 18 incredible years, I will be leaving NBCUniversal. These last two decades have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career.

I’ve been fortunate to have had two very different chapters in my time at the company. The first with SYFY, alongside an extraordinary team who dared to think differently. Our achievements helped transform SYFY into the ultimate destination for smart, award-winning science fiction content. Together, we launched groundbreaking series like Battlestar Galactica, The Magicians and the Expanse, as well as unforgettable social media sensations like Sharknado! It was an amazing ride!

And then for the last 3 years, in a pioneering new role designed to bridge our traditional linear businesses with the digital, direct-to-consumer world. We invested and partnered with a number of fast-growing digital businesses from podcasting and fan fiction to interior design, beauty and virtual reality. The highlight was acquiring Bluprint, an innovative lifestyle content and commerce platform for makers. It’s been a terrific experience working with the Bluprint team to help transform the business in partnership with almost every area of NBCUniversal.

Each of you have helped elevate my game and I will always admire your passion and dedication to excellence. I will work closely with Maggie and John to ensure a smooth transition. It’s been a great privilege to work at NBCUniversal.

Thank you all,

Dave