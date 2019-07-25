×

NBCUniversal Streaming Service to Launch in April, Sky to Expand Original Content

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886251bq)John Krasinski, Jenna FischerThe Office - 2005NBC-TVUSATelevisionDocumentary
CREDIT: Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Comcast units are double down on the content and streaming wars as NBCUniversal plans to launch its advertising-supported streaming platform in April and Sky is vowing to double the volume of original content it delivers with an emphasis on European material.

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch talked up the company’s content options during Comcast’s second quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

Burke said NBCU has more than 500 people working on the NBCUniversal streaming platform. The venture will use the same digital infrastructure that supports Sky’s Now streaming platform in Europe, Burke said.

“We believe we have a very innovative way of coming to the market that is very different than anything else and has very attractive financial aspects,” Burke said.

NBCU recently struck a deal to scoop up exclusive streaming rights to “The Office” as a marquee property for the streaming service, although it will not return to NBCU from Netflix until 2021. Burke noted that Nielsen research shows that viewership of “Office” episodes amounts to 5% of all Netflix volume. The comedy series that aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 is “tied to the DNA” of NBC, Burke said. “We see ‘The Office’ as one of the tentpole programs on our platforms.”

More to come

More TV

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    NBCUniversal Streaming Service to Launch in April, Sky to Expand Original Content

    Comcast units are double down on the content and streaming wars as NBCUniversal plans to launch its advertising-supported streaming platform in April and Sky is vowing to double the volume of original content it delivers with an emphasis on European material. NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch talked up the company’s content [...]

  • MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17

    MTV Documentary Films Launches With '17 Blocks,' 'St. Louis Superman'

    Sheila Nevins has set her first projects in her new capacity as head of MTV Documentary Films: the feature “17 Blocks” and short “St. Louis Superman.” Both titles will have awards qualifying runs in the fall before airing on MTV’s various platforms. “17 Blocks,” from filmmaker Davy Rothbart, chronicles 20 years in the life of [...]

  • In this image released, general views

    Comcast Q2 Beats Estimates on Earnings But Misses on Revenue

    Comcast’s second quarter earnings beat analysts estimates but total revenue came in just shy of expectations. The media giant delivered $26.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared to analysts forecasts of about $27.06 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. Net [...]

  • BBC Orders ‘Best Interests’ From 'National

    BBC Orders Family Drama ‘Best Interests’ From 'National Treasure' Writer Jack Thorne

    “National Treasure” scribe Jack Thorne is penning “Best Interests” for the BBC, a drama series about a family’s fight to save their sick young daughter after doctors say the child should be allowed to die. The four-part series is the first commission for Chapter One Pictures, the U.K.-based producer set up by Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsay, and United [...]

  • Julio Torres and Bernando Velasco, Los

    'Los Espookys' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

    “Los Espookys” is coming back for more scares. HBO has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series is headlined by “Saturday Night Live” veteran Fred Armisen who serves as a writer and executive producer as well as playing the role of Tico. The half-hour series is set in a strange and dreamy version [...]

  • Aubrey O'Day Sean Diddy Combs

    Aubrey O'Day Says She's Still Scarred From 'Making the Band': 'It Was Scary'

    As Sean “Diddy” Combs prepares to reprise “Making the Band,” Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day is still recovering from trauma that followed her run on the MTV series. Under Diddy’s guidance, the 35-year-old singer found fame in reality television, first on “Making the Band,” which auditioned hopeful vocalists for a spot in a to-be-formed music group. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad