NBCU to Release Former NBC News Staffers From Confidentiality Agreements

NBCUniversal said Friday night it would release former NBC News staffers who believe they were sexually harassed from confidentiality and non-disparagement arrangements, a sign that the company continues to grapple with allegations made against it in the recent Ronan Farrow book, “Catch and Kill.”

“Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or non-disparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation,” the company said in a statement that was made during a broadcast of Friday’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC. Maddow was hosting a segment with Farrow at the time.

The new statement suggests allegations in Farrow’s book continue to eat away at NBCUniversal. The book’s claims that NBC News held him back from reporting on sexual harassment allegations made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein – which NBC News has denied in multiple statements – are believed to have sparked a new wave of questioning from employees at the news unit. The book also discloses the name of one of the accusers of former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer, who was fired in 2017 after she alleged he had raped her while they were working at NBCU’s 2014 broadcast of the 2014 Sochi Olympics,

On Friday’s broadcast, Maddow suggested there is “consternation” among NBCU employees that the company has not chosen to investigate the matter with an independent investigator.

More to come…