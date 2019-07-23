×

NBCUniversal Projects More Than $1.2 Billion in Ad Sales for 2020 Olympics

NBCUniversal projected it would sell more than $1.2 billion in advertising for its 17 days of broadcasts of the 2020 Olympics from Tokyo, citing the event as a rare opportunity for Madison Avenue to reach big audiences without the worry of politics getting in the way of a commercial message.

The Olympics is “one of the most brand-safe environments for [advertisers’] campaigns,” said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of ad sales for NBC Sports Group, during a conference with reporters Tuesday. “Families and groups gather” to watch the same team, he added. “We are pacing significantly ahead of where we were at this same point prior to the Rio Games” which were held in 2016.

Lovinger said NBCU was on track “to surpass” its sales goal, which he would not reveal. NBCU sold more than $1.2 billion in national ads for its Rio Olympics telecasts.

More to come…

 

