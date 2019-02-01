NBC Orders Comedy Pilot Presentation from ‘Late Night’ Writer Amber Ruffin

“Village Gazette,” a comedy from “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin, has scored a pilot presentation order from NBC.

Ruffin will star in, write and executive produce the single-camera comedy. She plays the fluff piece-loving editor of the Benson Village Gazette, covering her idyllic hometown. But “when the newspaper owners hire a reporter who’s looking to uncover a juicy story in Benson, he threatens to unravel the happy denial Amber has been living in.”

Shelly Gossman will also write and executive produce. Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker will executive produce for Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer will executive produce for Broadway Video. Universal Television is the studio behind the comedy.

Ruffin had previously written for and recurred on Comedy Central’s “Detroiters,” which was recently canceled after two seasons on the cable network. The first African-American woman writer on a late night broadcast TV show, Ruffin also wrote for the most recent Golden Globes.

CAA represents Ruffin, Meyers, Shoemaker, Gossman and Broadway Video.

On the comedy side, NBC recently ordered pilots for a single-camera starring Kal Penn, a church choir single-cam starring Bradley Whitford, multi-cam “Friends-in-Law,” and Doug Robinson and Dan Levy-produced “Uninsured.” Kenan Thompson vehicle “Saving Kenan” and workplace comedy “Like Magic” have also scored pilot orders from NBC.