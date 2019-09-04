×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Phillip Noyce to Direct Cryogenics Drama at NBC

By

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Philip Noyce
CREDIT: David Rose/Shutterstock

NBC is developing an untitled project from writer and executive producer David Slack, to be helmed by Phillip Noyce, who will also be exec producing. Sony is the studio behind the show.

The series, about an “enigmatic billionaire” who has gathered more than 250 people who “have attempted to cheat death by having their bodies frozen in hopes that a future breakthrough would someday allow them to be brought back to life. However, as these people from different moments in time wake up, they soon realize you can’t cheat death without paying a price.”

Josh Berman and Chris King are also listed as executive producers.

Noyce’s executive producer credits include Fox’s “The Resident,” NBC’s “Crisis” and ABC’s “Revenge.” The longtime director has helmed dozens of projects in film and TV, including “What/If,” “The Resident,” the 2016 “Roots” mini-series, “Warrior,” “The Giver,” “Revenge,” and the upcoming “Killer 10.”

Slack, the creator of the 2017 Fox drama “A.P.B.,” has also worked on “MacGyver,” “Cam Girls,” “Person of Interest,” “Lie to Me,” “The Forgotten,” “In Plain Sight,” “Teen Titans,” and “Law & Order.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Wu-Tang-An American Saga

    How Cinematographer Used Light, Shadow to Help Tell Tale of Wu-Tang Clan in Hulu Series

    For Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” cinematographer Gavin Kelly set out to capture the heroic journeys of the dozen young black men that Bobby Diggs, aka The RZA, assembled amid the early 1990s crack-cocaine epidemic in New York’s Staten Island to form one of the most important groups in hip-hop history. “The look of the show [...]

  • Will Poulter attends a special screening

    'Lord of The Rings' Series at Amazon Casts Will Poulter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series has found one of its leads. Will Poulter has been cast in one of the show’s lead roles, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The exact nature of Poulter’s character is being kept under wraps. Variety reported in July that Australian actress Markella Kavenagh was in talks for [...]

  • Lena Waithe

    Why the WGA-Agents Battle Has Yet to Significantly Impact TV Dealmaking

    Nearly five months after the Writers Guild and the Assn. of Talent Agents failed to reach a new franchise agreement, leading to thousands of writers firing their agents, it’s mostly business as usual at the TV networks and studios — for now. But as the impasse drags on and there’s no concrete sign of movement [...]

  • Joel C. High

    Daniel Lanois, Neil Portnow Among Speakers at Guild of Music Supervisors Conference

    The 5th annual Guild of Music Supervisors conference, titled “State of Music in Media,” announces its full program slate today. The confab is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Among the speakers are former Recording Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow, producer [...]

  • Glen Basner Filmnation

    FilmNation's Glen Basner on Diversifying Beyond Movies by Focusing on Storytelling

    Glen Basner lives to make deals.  Be it Toronto or Cannes, Sundance or AFM, you’ll find the FilmNation founder in the throes of negotiations over pricing and marketing plans, schmoozing and working every angle to nail the best pact. Director Armando Iannucci, who worked with FilmNation on the upcoming “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” [...]

  • Daniel HenneyUS actor Daniel Henney at

    'Wheel of Time' Amazon Series Casts Daniel Henney

    Daniel Henney has been cast in the upcoming Amazon series based on “The Wheel of Time.” Henney will play the role of al’Lan Mandragoran. He joins previously announced cast members Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden. Henney previously starred in the popular Korean series “My Lovely Sam-Son” as well [...]

  • Samie Kim Falvey AwesomenessTV Verizon

    Samie Kim Falvey to Head Imagine TV as Francie Calfo Sets Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Samie Kim Falvey is poised to be promoted to chairman of Imagine Television as the unit’s longtime leader Francie Calfo eyes a transition to a production deal with the company. Falvey, an alumnus of ABC and AwesomenessTV, joined Imagine Television as president in October 2017. Calfo left ABC to join Imagine Television as president in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad