NBCUniversal Shakeup: Bonnie Hammer to Head Studios, Paul Telegdy Goes Solo at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

A massive management shakeup is imminent at NBCUniversal that will see Bonnie Hammer shift from launching the Peacock streaming platform to overseeing all broadcast and cable studio operations. Comcast veteran Matt Strauss is joining NBCUniversal as the new head of Peacock, while Paul Telegdy will become the solo chairman of NBC Entertainment, multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed.

George Cheeks, who has spent the past 12 months as co-chair of the NBC Entertainment broadcast division alongside Telegdy, will shift to a No. 2 role under Hammer running NBCU’s consolidated content studio.

NBCUniversal declined to comment.

The restructuring is said to be driven by NBCU’s desire to consolidate oversight of its parallel broadcast and cable production operations, a move made by a number of NBCU’s rivals in recent years. Hammer will continue to report to Burke. After spending the past nine months getting Peacock off the ground as chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, Hammer will shift her focus to supplying original content to Peacock and NBCU’s other outlets, as well as third-party buyers.

Universal Television, which produces for NBC as well as streaming and cable outlets, and Universal Cable Productions will remain distinct entities run by their current presidents: Pearlena Igbokwe and Dawn Olmstead, respectively. There is likely to be consolidation in overlapping back-office and administrative functions.

The latest NBCU senior management restructuring comes 10 months after Burke made big changes in dividing the film and TV assets along West Coast and East Coast lines under Jeff Shell, chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, and Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Broadcast, Cable, Sports and News. At that time Hammer shifted from overseeing NBCU’s linear entertainment cable portfolio to an assignment from Burke to launch Peacock. Last month, Hammer’s team unveiled the name and initial programming slate for the service NBC aims to launch in April.

Telegdy and Cheeks were named co-chairs of NBC Entertainment in September 2018, following the exit of Robert Greenblatt after an eight-year run. Telegdy is the well-liked British showman who scored in his tenure at NBC with “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior” and other unscripted hits. He joined NBC from the BBC in 2008 and has headed alternative programming since 2011. He continues to report to Shell.

While shifting most of his focus to Universal TV and UCP, Cheeks will continue to oversee late-night programming matters for NBC, as he did prior to his promotion to co-chair in September 2018. Cheeks previously straddled duties at NBC and UCP in his role as co-president of UCP and NBC’s president of late-night. He joined NBC in 2012 from Viacom.

Strauss, a longtime Comcast executive, is set to be named chairman of Peacock, the advertising-supported streaming platform that NBC aims to launch in April. Strauss will report to Burke.

Strauss has been with Comcast since 2004. He’s worked in new media development as well as managing Comcast’s Xfinity content platform and galvanizing the company’s expansive on-demand offerings. Most recently, he was exec VP of Xfinity services for Comcast Cable, overseeing all of Comcast’s residential cable and broadband services.