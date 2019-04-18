NBC Swaps Timeslots of Freshman Drama ‘The Village,’ ‘The Voice’ on Tuesdays

NBC is changing the timeslots of Tuesday shows “The Voice” and “The Village.”

Up to this point, freshman scripted drama “The Village” has aired at 9 p.m. ET Tuesdays immediately after “The Voice” at 8 p.m. Beginning April 23, “The Village” will air at 8 followed by “The Voice” at 9. The schedule will remain as such until May 21. The new season of “America’s Got Talent” then premieres on May 28, followed by the series premiere of the new unscripted series “Songland.”

“The Village,” which has drawn comparisons to the hit NBC series “This Is Us,” opened to moderate ratings when it debuted in March. In the most current Live+7 ratings, the show is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, putting in the mid-to-low range of NBC’s current programming lineup.

While “The Voice” is the higher-rated of the two shows (with an average 2.1 rating and 10.9 million viewers in Live+7), “The Village” typically draws a higher percentage of its total audience in delayed viewing. And now that daylight savings time has taken effect, fewer people are tuning in early on in primetime. Moving “The Village” to earlier in the night, then, will likely have less of an effect on its total audience while giving audiences that watch live more of an opportunity to catch “The Voice.”

The series currently holds a 31% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“The characters of ‘The Village’ feel put through the paces of real issues — teen pregnancy, post-traumatic stress, cancer, immigration enforcement, the strain of aging. But it’s vanishingly rare that they feel real…The show spends so much energy trying to make its viewer cry that it loses sight of what’s often the most emotionally moving aspect of art — our identification with characters we recognize. ‘The Village,’ over and over, stops short at establishing the situation; that you’ll be dry-eyed is only a failure because the show’s goal of heart-tugging is so transparent.”