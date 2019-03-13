NBC Orders Game Show ‘That’s My Jam’ Based on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ Segments

NBC has ordered an unscripted game show called “That’s My Jam.”

The show will feature a new group of celebrities each week and is based on the various music-based games that have become a staple of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” including “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “History of Rap.” NBC has ordered a 10-episode first season of the hour-long series.

“Jimmy reinvented the late-night genre with his one-of-a-kind celebrity game segments that show our favorite stars at their most clever, creative and relaxed,” said Meredith Ahr, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers a new set of games and create a weekly party that is just as much fun to watch as it is to play along.”

The format was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime “Tonight Show” producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Jeff Apploff will serve as showrunner. Fallon will executive produce.

“We love playing these games on the show and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” said Fallon.

This marks the second series Fallon will have on the air based on a “Tonight Show” game. He is also an executive producer on “Lip Sync Battle,” which launched on Spike TV (now Paramount Network) in 2015.

NBC has previously found success with such game shows, successfully launching “Ellen’s Game of Games” in December 2017. That show, currently in its second season, is based on games from Ellen Degeneres’ daytime talk show and remains one of the highest-rated shows on NBC. It was renewed for a third season shortly after the premiere of Season 2. The broadcaster also ordered the comedy competition series “Bring The Funny”–with judges Kenan Thompson, Jeff Foxworthy, and Chrissy Teigen and host Amanda Seales–for a 10-episode season back in February.