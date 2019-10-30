×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino on Peacock’s Potential for Rethinking Ads

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBCU Peacock Streaming Service
CREDIT: Joseph Moran

The upcoming new streaming service Peacock will give NBCUniversal a shot at reinventing TV advertising as we know it.

That’s the word from NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships, who is already talking with marketers about innovating in ways they couldn’t do on the company’s linear TV assets.

For the first time ever, there is an opportunity to bring a product to a market that is data-driven on a current-day technology platform fueled by great content but its not paralyzed or handcuffed to any legacy whatsoever,” she said on the latest episode of the Variety podcast Strictly Business. “I don’t have to a conversation about a C3.”

Listen to the podcast here:

NBCU will also take a cue from its move in recent years to lighten the advertising load on TV by doing same for Peacock, which is scheduled to launch in April partly free (for pay-TV subscribers to parent company Comcast).

“You can rely on Peacock to have the lightest load of any ad-supported streaming platform that’s out there right now,” said Yaccarino. “That’s the plan. Things can change, but that’s the plan.”

Yaccarino was joined on the podcast by Mike Chapman, global lead for the media and entertainment strategy practice at Accenture (disclaimer: this episode of Strictly Business is sponsored by Accenture). He echoed the notion that Peacock represents an opportunity to do things differently in a way that would give the programmer more information about the users they are trying to target than ever before.

“It’s not just about changing the delivery method to the consumer,” said Chapman. “It’s about changing the experience and the data capture that you get.”

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Past episodes include conversations with Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Dana Walden, co-head of 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Television Group. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

More TV

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs

    TV Series on Life of Benjamin Netanyahu Being Developed by Fremantle (EXCLUSIVE)

    The personal and political life of Benjamin Netanyahu is being developed into a high-end TV series by Fremantle through its Israeli production company, Abot Hameiri. Abot Hameiri has bought adaptation rights to prominent Israeli journalist Ben Caspit’s “The Netanyahu Years,” a bestselling biography of the politically canny but divisive and scandal-haunted figure known at home [...]

  • NBCU Peacock Streaming Service

    Listen: NBCU's Linda Yaccarino on Peacock's Potential for Rethinking Ads

    The upcoming new streaming service Peacock will give NBCUniversal a shot at reinventing TV advertising as we know it. That’s the word from NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships, who is already talking with marketers about innovating in ways they couldn’t do on the company’s linear TV assets. For the first time ever, [...]

  • Creepshow Steven King

    'Creepshow' Renewed for Season 2 at AMC's Shudder

    “Creepshow” has been renewed for a second season at AMC’s horror-focused streaming service Shudder. Executive produced by showrunner and “Walking Dead” EP Greg Nicotero, “Creepshow” is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.  “Creepshow” is Shudder’s first hour-long scripted series since launching in 2016, and more than [...]

  • Craig Greiwe is Chief Strategy Officer

    Craig Greiwe Named Chief Strategy, Transformation Officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK

    Craig Greiwe will take on the role of chief strategy and transformation officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, one of the first big steps at the starry public-relations and marketing firm since parent company Interpublic Group of Cos. formed it in July by combining PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan. Greiwe is charged with overseeing the agency’s [...]

  • BAFTA split

    BAFTA and Netflix Unveil British Breakthrough Talent to Watch

    BAFTA and Netflix have raised the curtain on the 2019 class of Breakthrough Brits. The 20-strong cohort, spanning talent from film, TV and games, includes “Sex Education” writer Laurie Nunn, “The Virtues” actress Niamh Algar, “Chernobyl” production designer Luke Hull, and “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass. The Breakthrough scheme has been run by BAFTA since [...]

  • Margaret Atwood Documentary Scores Worldwide Sales

    Margaret Atwood Documentary Scores Worldwide Sales

    “Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power,” a documentary about the author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has scored a raft of international deals. The doc was produced by Canada-based White Pine Pictures with pubcaster the CBC. Sky has acquired it for its Sky Arts channel in the U.K. and Arte [...]

  • Game of Thrones Iceland TV Incentives

    Sky and HBO Strike New Programming Deal

    Sky has secured its pipeline of HBO content and will work on new shows with the U.S. cable network and its upcoming streaming service under the terms of a new deal announced Wednesday. The deal had been widely expected and is believed to run for five years. Besides HBO shows, the new agreement also gives [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad