NBC Orders ‘Small Fortune’ Competition Series From U.K. Format (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is bringing pint-sized competition show “Small Fortune” to the small screen, Variety has learned exclusively.

The network has put out a six-episode order from Youngest Media for the series, which will be based on the popular U.K. format that launched on ITV in February.

“Small Fortune” will see teams of three friends compete in tiny challenges for a chance to win big money. From a shrunk down Oval Office to a mini Arc de Triomphe, each team must prove their skills on playing fields that have been squeezed down to the size of a dollhouse. The challenges facing contestants will require considerable dexterity, as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in elimination.

“‘Small Fortune’ is a quirky, clever and hilarious concept with a surprising level of intensity that will keep viewers in suspense,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group at NBC. “As soon as we saw the format in action, we knew we wanted to bring it to NBC. It proves that the simplest format can often pack the biggest punch.”

To take home the titular prize, the teams that make it to the end and tackle one last tiny, but epic game.

“NBC have been big fans of our little show from day one and their enthusiasm makes them the perfect partner in the U.S.,” said David Flynn and Lucas Church, co-founders of Youngest Media. “We can’t wait to bring the world’s smallest gameshow to the biggest market in television.”

“Small Fortune” will be co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and entertainment studio Youngest Media, which created and produced the original U.K. format. Church and Flynn will serve as executive producers for Youngest Media alongside Michael Binkow, who will also be showrunner for the series.