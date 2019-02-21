×
NBC Names Shelby Shaftel Senior VP of Alternative Programming and Development

Shelby Shaftel
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Shelby Shaftel has been promoted to senior vice president of alternative programming and development at NBC. There, as part of her position, she will oversee projects from concept through post-production and direct creative, staffing decisions, talent, marketing and high-level brand partnerships.

Among the shows she currently oversees are “The Titan Games,” “Making It,” and “The Wall.” Shaftel also manages a number of projects in various stages of development and has taken on new responsibilities, looking for adaptation opportunities in the global television marketplace.

“Shelby has played an integral role in our department’s success over the last several years, having helped shepherd and launch some of our biggest franchises, including ‘The Voice,’” said Jenny Groom, head of NBC’s alternative department. “She’s an excellent storyteller with incredible creative instincts. Her deep understanding of our brand and the television landscape are invaluable and we’re very fortunate to have her on our team to help develop and usher in the next generation of game-changing content for NBC.”

Shaftel started out in NBC’s page program in 2006, and has since worked on 14 seasons of “The Voice.” She has been part of the talent competition program’s creative team since the show’s 2011 premiere. She will continue to report to Groom.

