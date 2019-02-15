×

NBC Expands Scripted Leadership Team with New Hire, Promotions

Lisa Roos Deepak Jesrani Mike Nunes
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

NBC’s scripted network executive team is getting a little bigger.

The company has brought on former Warner Horizon Television exec Lisa Roos as its new senior vice president of drama development. NBC also promoted programming exec Deepak Jesrani to senior VP of drama development and elevated Mike Nunes to senior VP of current programming.

“This team has been responsible for some of the most beloved shows on television, and we are so happy to recognize Deepak and Mike’s talent, dedication and significant contributions to our programming,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC Entertainment’s co-presidents of scripted programming, in a statement. “We’re also very excited to have Lisa join NBC. She has sharp creative instincts and deep relationships across the industry and will make a great addition to an already strong drama development team.”

As VP of scripted programming at Warner Horizon Television, Roos oversaw content development for FX, TNT, Cinemax, USA, Syfy, Freeform, MTV, Lifetime, NatGeo and CMT, among other basic cable networks. She spent 13 years at the company, during which time she managed broadcast pilots of “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “The Mentalist,” and other shows.

Jesrani has been with NBC for the last 17 years, and is moving up from his previous position as VP of drama development. “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam,” “Timeless,” “Blindspot” and the upcoming “The Enemy Within” are all dramas he has had a hand in. He also worked on “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Grimm.”

Nunes was most recently VP of current programming, and has been with NBC for 13 years. Shows he has developed include “This is Us,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “New Amsterdam,” as well as the upcoming “Abby’s” from Michael Schur.

