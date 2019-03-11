NBC Renews ‘The Blacklist’ for Season 7

NBC has renewed its crime drama series “The Blacklist” for a seventh season.

The original cast of the show, including co-leads James Spader and Megan Boone, are all set to return. Season six of the show is currently airing, with only two episodes left.

“Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to work at the top of their game and make ‘The Blacklist’ one of NBC’s signature series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment in a statement.

“The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television, and news of the renewal comes soon after Boone inked a new deal with Sony, alongside original cast members Diego Klatenhoff and Harry Lennix.

It was a massive hit for NBC when it debuted in 2013. In its first two weeks “The Blacklist” averaged a live+same day rating of 3.6, 10-share in adults 18-49 and 12 million viewers. With “The Voice” as its lead-in, the show quickly established itself as the top freshman drama in both demo and total viewers, and would become the No. 1 new scripted series launched by NBC during the 2013-14 season.

To date, season six of the show is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers overall in L+7 ratings, according to Nielsen. “The Blacklist” has regularly been a strong performer in delayed viewing, growing by 119% going from live+same day to L+7 Nielsens in adults 18-49 (from a 0.57 rating to a 1.25) and by 3.4 million persons (3.9 million to 7.3 million).

Spader also serves as an EP on the show, alongside Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, Carla Kettner and Laura A. Benson.