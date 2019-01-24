NBC Orders Another Pilot for Multi-Cam Comedy ‘Friends-in-Law’

NBC is taking another pass at the multi-camera comedy “Friends-in-Law.”

The broadcaster has ordered a new pilot for the comedy series after passing on the pilot they ordered last season. In the series, Brian and Jake are polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends decide to get married.

Brian Gallivan is the writer and executive producer with Tom Werner also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television will produce. The original pilot starred James Davis, Devere Rogers, John Gemberling, and Nicole Parker, none of whom are currently attached to the new pilot.

Gallivan most recently wrote for the ABC series “Imaginary Mary” and “Splitting Up Together.” He previously created the CBS sitcom “The McCarthys.” Werner is an executive producer on the ABC revival of “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”), having served in the same role on the original series. His other executive producing credits include “That ’70s Show,” “Grounded for Life,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “The Cosby Show.”

Gallivan is repped by UTA. Werner is repped by CAA.

“Friends-in-Law” is the second multi-cam comedy pilot NBC has ordered this pilot season. On Wednesday, the network ordered a pilot for “Uninsured” from Dan Levy and Doug Robinson. Overall, NBC has ordered four comedy pilots total thus far.